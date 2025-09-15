Review: The Popeyes X Hot Ones Menu Collab Set Our Taste Buds Ablaze

Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean you can't still turn up the heat. Popeyes is doing just that with the spiciest show on the internet, as the Louisiana-style chicken franchise is teaming up with Hot Ones to raise the temp. Starting September 15, the collaboration brings the show's iconic hot sauces to Popeyes chicken in three unique offerings, ranging from mild to sweat-inducing.

First up are the Sizzlin' Sriracha Dippers, pickled garlic sriracha-marinated tenders served with buttermilk ranch and some Hot Ones sriracha so you can adjust the heat to your own taste. If a protein-packed chicken sandwich is more your style, there's the Smokin' Rojo Sandwich, where a brioche bun is home to a crispy chicken fillet topped with Hot Ones' Los Calientes Rojo spread and tangy pickles. Don't worry, there's a wing option, too — the Darin' Dab Ghost Wings are available in both traditional and boneless varieties, feature a ghost pepper dry rub, and are served with a Hot Ones Last Dab Ranch. And if that's not enough to scorch your taste buds, you can also snag a packet of The Last Dab, the single spiciest sauce in the Hot Ones universe.

The collab is officially underway and only available for a limited time at participating Popeyes locations, so I needed to act fast. Fortunately, I was able to try all of the new items as soon as they hit the menu. Read on to find out if this collab is hot or not.