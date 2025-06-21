Popeyes Vs KFC: Which Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Has The Most Protein?

If, like many of us, you're always talking about how to reach your protein goals, then you might opt for the KFC chicken sandwich over the one from Popeyes, as the KFC has 34 grams of protein compared to the 28 grams of protein found in Popeyes'.

At Popeyes, you can either get a classic or a spicy chicken sandwich — both have the same amount of protein. If you're really looking to pack the macronutrient in, its bone-in wings also might be a good bet: The Roasted Garlic Parmesan flavor has 48 grams of protein per six-piece serving, and its Sweet 'N Spicy and Signature Hot ones have 46.

KFC has five flavors of chicken sandwiches, all with 34 grams of protein — Chipotle Ranch, Honey BBQ, Honey Garlic, Korean BBQ, and Mango Habanero. The chain's grilled chicken option — not a sandwich — has 38 grams of protein. Its Original fried chicken breast? 39 grams of protein.

Popeyes and KFC rank no. 2 and no. 3 in our list of best fast food chicken sandwiches, so while KFC may have the worst fast food fried chicken, its sandwiches are still a classic. And Popeye's is so good that it was actually sued for not having its chicken sandwich available. The Food and Drug Administration recommends adults get 50 grams of protein every day, so a chicken sandwich could help you reach your goal.