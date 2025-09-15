Should You Bring Your Children To An Adults-Only Dinner? Here's What Reddit Thinks

When it comes to food and dining etiquette rules, most people think about elbows on the table or chewing too loudly. But according to Reddit, there's another hot-button etiquette issue sparking debate: whether it's ever okay to bring your kids to an adults-only dinner. Most people say absolutely not, but the debate reveals some interesting nuances.

In a Reddit thread, a user described their standing tradition of kid-free dinners with fellow parents — usually late in the evening, at restaurants not exactly designed for highchairs. The drama began when Friend A invited along Friend B — a newbie to the group — who casually announced they'd be bringing their three-month-old baby. Cue the outrage.

The top-rated comment cut right to the point: "You should text the friend that invited B along privately and ask her to let her friend know this is an adult only event." They went on to suggest that B should be invited to other playdates or events that involve children. Others piled on, noting that the original poster said that the group already hosts playdates and family-friendly hangouts, but dinners like these exist specifically for the grown-ups. Bringing a baby, the top commenter argued, would "change the entire dynamic," so B should be "turned away if she shows up with one." The general consensus was to explain kindly to Friends A and B that adults-only dinners are just that — and bringing small children (especially without clearing it with the group) isn't welcome.