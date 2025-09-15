Should You Bring Your Children To An Adults-Only Dinner? Here's What Reddit Thinks

By Lili Kim
Group of adults sitting at a table at a restaurant with a child on the lap of one adult. Westend61/Getty Images

When it comes to food and dining etiquette rules, most people think about elbows on the table or chewing too loudly. But according to Reddit, there's another hot-button etiquette issue sparking debate: whether it's ever okay to bring your kids to an adults-only dinner. Most people say absolutely not, but the debate reveals some interesting nuances.

In a Reddit thread, a user described their standing tradition of kid-free dinners with fellow parents — usually late in the evening, at restaurants not exactly designed for highchairs. The drama began when Friend A invited along Friend B — a newbie to the group — who casually announced they'd be bringing their three-month-old baby. Cue the outrage.

The top-rated comment cut right to the point: "You should text the friend that invited B along privately and ask her to let her friend know this is an adult only event." They went on to suggest that B should be invited to other playdates or events that involve children. Others piled on, noting that the original poster said that the group already hosts playdates and family-friendly hangouts, but dinners like these exist specifically for the grown-ups. Bringing a baby, the top commenter argued, would "change the entire dynamic," so B should be "turned away if she shows up with one." The general consensus was to explain kindly to Friends A and B that adults-only dinners are just that — and bringing small children (especially without clearing it with the group) isn't welcome.

When to bring the kids and when to keep them at home

Waiter in tuxedo carrying a plate of food at a restaurant. PeopleImages/Shutterstock

If you're still on the fence about whether kids should come or the group hasn't reached a consensus, here's what to consider when deciding to bring them along or leave them home. Casual, quick meals — think pizza night with frozen french fries or sandwiches on paper plates — tend to be more forgiving. Kids can help themselves; there's less pressure; and spills are just par for the course. On the other hand, multi-course dinners, wine-pairing meals, or fine-dining experiences demand a slower pace, more refined table manners, and a little patience — qualities that toddlers and even some older children might not possess yet. In fact, bringing a group of loud kids could even get you turned away at a fine dining restaurant.

The restaurant vibe also matters. Diners and casual family spots practically expect kids; upscale wine bars, omakase sushi counters, or tasting-menu restaurants? Not so much. Beyond pacing and ambiance, consider safety: Hot plates, sharp knives, and crowded tables can make bringing little ones a recipe for stress (and etiquette faux pas). The key is balancing enjoyment with respect for the setting and the experience of others in the group. 

