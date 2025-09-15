Should You Bring Your Children To An Adults-Only Dinner? Here's What Reddit Thinks
When it comes to food and dining etiquette rules, most people think about elbows on the table or chewing too loudly. But according to Reddit, there's another hot-button etiquette issue sparking debate: whether it's ever okay to bring your kids to an adults-only dinner. Most people say absolutely not, but the debate reveals some interesting nuances.
In a Reddit thread, a user described their standing tradition of kid-free dinners with fellow parents — usually late in the evening, at restaurants not exactly designed for highchairs. The drama began when Friend A invited along Friend B — a newbie to the group — who casually announced they'd be bringing their three-month-old baby. Cue the outrage.
The top-rated comment cut right to the point: "You should text the friend that invited B along privately and ask her to let her friend know this is an adult only event." They went on to suggest that B should be invited to other playdates or events that involve children. Others piled on, noting that the original poster said that the group already hosts playdates and family-friendly hangouts, but dinners like these exist specifically for the grown-ups. Bringing a baby, the top commenter argued, would "change the entire dynamic," so B should be "turned away if she shows up with one." The general consensus was to explain kindly to Friends A and B that adults-only dinners are just that — and bringing small children (especially without clearing it with the group) isn't welcome.
When to bring the kids and when to keep them at home
If you're still on the fence about whether kids should come or the group hasn't reached a consensus, here's what to consider when deciding to bring them along or leave them home. Casual, quick meals — think pizza night with frozen french fries or sandwiches on paper plates — tend to be more forgiving. Kids can help themselves; there's less pressure; and spills are just par for the course. On the other hand, multi-course dinners, wine-pairing meals, or fine-dining experiences demand a slower pace, more refined table manners, and a little patience — qualities that toddlers and even some older children might not possess yet. In fact, bringing a group of loud kids could even get you turned away at a fine dining restaurant.
The restaurant vibe also matters. Diners and casual family spots practically expect kids; upscale wine bars, omakase sushi counters, or tasting-menu restaurants? Not so much. Beyond pacing and ambiance, consider safety: Hot plates, sharp knives, and crowded tables can make bringing little ones a recipe for stress (and etiquette faux pas). The key is balancing enjoyment with respect for the setting and the experience of others in the group.