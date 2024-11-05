Make Frozen French Fries The Star Of Your Next Pizza Night
Pizza and french fries are staples of the fast food world, but generally, we don't think of them as belonging together. Still, stranger food marriages have been made, and pizza and fries just might be an odd couple that's a match made in culinary heaven. For your next at-home pizza night, consider foregoing the traditional crust for a french fry base instead. Trust us, using fries as your foundation isn't one of the common mistakes everyone makes with their pizza dough such as guessing the quantities of ingredients or using old yeast!
A bag of frozen fries is your starting point (many different types of french fries will work well, including traditional-cut and steak fries). Cook according to the package's directions, and optionally, you can add pizza seasonings for extra Italian flair. Once your spuds are ready, remove them from the oven, and pack them more closely together on a pan. Next, top with your favorite pizza sauce, add mozzarella, and adorn with your favorite toppings. Return the pan to the oven for about 10 minutes — long enough for the sauce to heat, the toppings to cook, and the cheese to melt.
There are weirder ways to eat fries and pizza ...
Both french fries and pizza have unusual adaptations, and french fry pizza is by no means the strangest — or most controversial. For example, many people dip their french fries in milkshakes or ice cream and staunchly refuse to be swayed from the practice. Many a pizza eater has also been food-shamed for dipping pizza in ranch dressing (though in places like Texas, it's a common practice). And most are familiar with the hot-button controversy that is pineapple on pizza. Consequently, embellishing fries with pizza toppings should be a fairly safe venture to introduce to guests on your next pizza night.
Potato-based pizza creations can also be taken beyond french fries. A base of mashed potatoes topped with pizza accoutrements could become your family's new favorite, and hash brown crust or pizza tater tots are also worthy of trying out at least once.