Make Frozen French Fries The Star Of Your Next Pizza Night

Pizza and french fries are staples of the fast food world, but generally, we don't think of them as belonging together. Still, stranger food marriages have been made, and pizza and fries just might be an odd couple that's a match made in culinary heaven. For your next at-home pizza night, consider foregoing the traditional crust for a french fry base instead. Trust us, using fries as your foundation isn't one of the common mistakes everyone makes with their pizza dough such as guessing the quantities of ingredients or using old yeast!

A bag of frozen fries is your starting point (many different types of french fries will work well, including traditional-cut and steak fries). Cook according to the package's directions, and optionally, you can add pizza seasonings for extra Italian flair. Once your spuds are ready, remove them from the oven, and pack them more closely together on a pan. Next, top with your favorite pizza sauce, add mozzarella, and adorn with your favorite toppings. Return the pan to the oven for about 10 minutes — long enough for the sauce to heat, the toppings to cook, and the cheese to melt.