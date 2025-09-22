Julia Child's Iconic 2-Ingredient Potato Dish Is Not Mashed

Julia Child's legendary culinary career was all about her love of French food and sharing how to make it. So naturally, Child's favorite soup was a three-ingredient French classic, and she called a famous stew from France the best in the world. One of the many iconic dishes Child featured on her groundbreaking cooking show, "The French Chef," was Pommes Anna, which requires just two ingredients: potatoes and butter.

Pommes Anna is made of potato slices layered with butter in a round shape, creating a petal-like top. Child demonstrated the elegant dish's traditional cooking technique, which isn't as simple as its ingredients. The potatoes are trimmed into a cylinder and cut into 1/8th- to 1/16-inch slices, making them roughly the same diameter and width. Clarified butter is used, since regular butter is more likely to burn and can make the potato slices stick to the pan.

Child cooked her Pommes Anna in a cast-iron skillet, saying a heavy pan helps create its browned top and sides and soft interior. The tricky part is that the potatoes are layered while the pan is over an active burner. Some melted clarified butter is warmed in the pan, then the slices are placed overlapping each other in one circle around the outside and another on the inside with one slice in the center. As the bottom browns, the layers continue, with butter added between each, then the pan goes in a hot oven. The final dicey part is flipping the cooked Pommes Anna onto a plate, making the bottom's golden-brown arranged slices the top.