The World's Most Widely Produced Food Item Isn't What You'd Expect

If you ask someone what the most mass-produced food item in the world is, you may get responses that lean toward heavy hitters like wheat, rice, and maybe even potatoes, but the hard data says otherwise. A 2021 global agriculture data report by Statista showed the top spot actually goes to sugarcane – far more tons are harvested annually than any other crop.

Given such staggering figures, it's surprising that this isn't common knowledge. You'd think that it would be everywhere due to the sheer numbers alone, so what's the catch? Well, there are all different kinds of sugar, but for this ingredient, it seldom appears in its raw form at mealtime; instead, its versatility allows it to quietly power our food supply, sweeteners, biofuels, and more.

Sugarcane production dwarfs many staple crops, as it contributes to around 21% of total crop output by weight globally. Corn is the second-most produced, followed by wheat and paddy rice, each indispensable as food staples and feed in many countries. What makes sugarcane so dominant is not just its biomass; it's also an incredibly high-yielding crop per area in tropical and subtropical climates, where much of the world harvests it.