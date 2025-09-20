The Secret Seasoning To Add To Ragu (And It's Not Basil Or Oregano)
When most people think about seasoning a meaty ragù (which isn't entirely Italian), basil and oregano are going to be the first things that come to mind. And yes, though this familiar duo has its place when it comes to creating flavor, they're not always the answer for building depth in a slow-simmered sauce. If you want to elevate ragù into something richer and more complex, the answer is bay leaves.
All you need is a couple of leaves, and when simmered slowly in ragù, they release oils that add a faint bitterness balanced by herbal and almost tea-like notes. This bitterness helps cut through the richness of the meat and the sweetness of long-cooked tomatoes, creating a sauce that hits all the right notes. Instead of being flat or overly sweet, the ragù develops a rounded, savory depth that clings beautifully to pasta. Before serving, remove the leaves so you don't end up with a woody bite, and that's it.
Flavors that'll take your ragu to the next level
If you're wondering do bay leaves really add significant flavor to your sauce, the answer is yes. However, bay leaves work best when supported by a cast of other ragù ingredients. So when you consider other herbs and spices, bay leaves work well with options such as garlic, thyme, peppercorns, or a pinch of nutmeg. You might even consider a little red wine for a kick of fruity acidity, or a parmesan rind if you want to add umami and nutty undertones.
Another key ingredient in ragù is the soffritto base, which is a simple trio of carrots, onions, and celery that forms the foundation of many Italian sauces. When cooked slowly in oil, this mixture becomes soft and almost jammy, releasing natural sugars that build a rich base before meat or tomatoes show up to the party.
Adding fresh parsley toward the end of cooking also balances and cuts through the heavier flavors with a pop of green freshness. Together, these additions highlight what makes a great ragù so comforting; its complexity is born out of simple, thoughtful choices that create a delicious and versatile sauce.