The Secret Seasoning To Add To Ragu (And It's Not Basil Or Oregano)

When most people think about seasoning a meaty ragù (which isn't entirely Italian), basil and oregano are going to be the first things that come to mind. And yes, though this familiar duo has its place when it comes to creating flavor, they're not always the answer for building depth in a slow-simmered sauce. If you want to elevate ragù into something richer and more complex, the answer is bay leaves.

All you need is a couple of leaves, and when simmered slowly in ragù, they release oils that add a faint bitterness balanced by herbal and almost tea-like notes. This bitterness helps cut through the richness of the meat and the sweetness of long-cooked tomatoes, creating a sauce that hits all the right notes. Instead of being flat or overly sweet, the ragù develops a rounded, savory depth that clings beautifully to pasta. Before serving, remove the leaves so you don't end up with a woody bite, and that's it.