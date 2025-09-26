Turn 2 Chick-Fil-A Condiments Into Liquid Gold With A Sweet And Spicy Hack

Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich comes topped only with dill pickle chips on a toasted, buttered bun, a simple combination that was all it needed to become wildly popular and top our ranking of fast food chicken sandwiches. Customers who want to add extra flavor to that classic formula can spread on one of the chain's dipping sauces for its chicken nuggets and strips. But those in the know about an employee hack that went viral can create a sweet and spicy hot honey chicken sandwich by combining two Chick-fil-a condiments.

Request a chicken sandwich with the bun extra toasted for a sturdier surface against the sticky hot honey, and ask for two packets of honey and one of hot sauce (use two for more heat). After you take the sandwich out of its insulated bag, remove the top bun and pickles and put the chicken back in the bag. Empty the honey and hot sauce packets onto the chicken, roll down the top of the bag, and shake well to coat the fried filet. Return the now hot honeyed chicken to the bun, put the pickles back on top, and it's done.

Chick-fil-A has previously sold a version of hot honey chicken. It rolled out a Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich for a limited time in 2023 that had pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños and was drizzled with honey. It also has a Sweet and Spicy Sriracha dipping sauce, but its sweetness is from sugar, which misses honey's mellow flavor.