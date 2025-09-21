Give Pizza A Bold Mexican Flavor With This Savory Leftover

There are plenty of varieties of pizza out there with additions that range from the standard veggies and pepperoni or sausage to unexpected fruit toppings. But if you're looking for one that will infuse the classic savory pie with Mexican flavor, there's only one to reach for (and no, it's not a riff on Dolly Parton's fave Taco Bell order). It's your leftover birria meat.

Whether you've made a saucy birria taco recipe at home or you have leftovers from your favorite local spot, beef (or goat or lamb) from a birria taco can add incredible layers of flavor if you spread the shredded meat over your pizza. The warmly spiced meat is guaranteed to make your pizza stand out amongst versions with traditional toppings — whether you're jazzing up a homemade pizza or taking a frozen pizza to the next level. Plus, the added bonus is that you can dip your crust into any leftover consommé, too.

To do make the Mexican pizza of your dreams, simply spread your leftover birria over the top of the pizza before you pop it in the oven. Or, if it's a pizza with homemade sauce, you can also stir the meat — and even some of the consomme — into the sauce before spreading it over the crust. Then, just top with cheese and any other proteins or veggies, bake, and serve it as you normally would.