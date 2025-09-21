The Florida BBQ Joint Where You Can Order A 'Bucket' Of BBQ

U.S. cuisine is celebrated for many dishes, but few garner the devoted fandom of BBQ. The food style comes in a range of regional American styles, but the innovations keep coming with flavors and techniques from abroad increasingly melded in. Not to mention, chefs intrigue with not only how the barbecue tastes, but also how it's served.

Take Smokin D's BBQ — operating out of St. Augustine, Florida — which serve its meats in a bucket. Humorously referred to as The BBQ Parfait, its unique take on the dish features smoked beans and yellow rice (a local Floridian specialty). It's then finished with its signature beef brisket, pork shoulder, or turkey atop. Users on Yelp love the portable concept, especially as the restaurant doesn't offer much of a seating area. Many note that its beloved BBQ sauce is what makes the dish, melding together the cup's flavorful components.

In fact, on a Florida Reddit thread discussing the state's best barbecues, many even include Smokin D's as a top pick. Head to one of its two locations in St. Augustine, and dip into the creative construction yourself; it's a memorable take on the barbecue style.