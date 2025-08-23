Ditch The Platter And Serve BBQ On This Iconic Snack

For lovers of meat, just say the word barbecue, and the intrigue's immediate. There's a deep-seated appeal to meats like barbecue brisket, ribs, sausages, and pulled pork, all arranged on a platter like a carnivorous charcuterie. Yet the parchment paper-lined metal tray that carries such a spread is easily overlooked. So change up the barbecue experience by ditching the classic platter and reaching for a large pretzel instead.

On a Reddit cooking thread, users enthusiastically showcase the revamped serving vessel. A medley of meats is packed through the openings of a large, brown, salted pretzel. The appetizing baked good resembles a Laugenbrezel, a Bavarian-style pretzel known for its exterior crunch and internal delicate softness. Its knotted strands of dough perfectly encase rolled-up slices of brisket, a generous serving of pulled pork, and strands of smoked sausage. Just imagine how the meat's juices seep into the bread while picking up the pretzel's salty seasoning; it's undoubtedly a mouthwatering concept.

Unsurprisingly, the combination generated quite a stir among Redditors. "This is an exceptionally cool idea," one user wrote, while another succinctly summed it up as "mad genius." To craft your own rendition, cook up a batch of tender pulled pork shoulder (the protein pairs especially well with pretzels) along with other meats of your choosing. Stuff them into a pretzel and enjoy an eye-catching new barbecue spin.