Ditch The Platter And Serve BBQ On This Iconic Snack
For lovers of meat, just say the word barbecue, and the intrigue's immediate. There's a deep-seated appeal to meats like barbecue brisket, ribs, sausages, and pulled pork, all arranged on a platter like a carnivorous charcuterie. Yet the parchment paper-lined metal tray that carries such a spread is easily overlooked. So change up the barbecue experience by ditching the classic platter and reaching for a large pretzel instead.
On a Reddit cooking thread, users enthusiastically showcase the revamped serving vessel. A medley of meats is packed through the openings of a large, brown, salted pretzel. The appetizing baked good resembles a Laugenbrezel, a Bavarian-style pretzel known for its exterior crunch and internal delicate softness. Its knotted strands of dough perfectly encase rolled-up slices of brisket, a generous serving of pulled pork, and strands of smoked sausage. Just imagine how the meat's juices seep into the bread while picking up the pretzel's salty seasoning; it's undoubtedly a mouthwatering concept.
Unsurprisingly, the combination generated quite a stir among Redditors. "This is an exceptionally cool idea," one user wrote, while another succinctly summed it up as "mad genius." To craft your own rendition, cook up a batch of tender pulled pork shoulder (the protein pairs especially well with pretzels) along with other meats of your choosing. Stuff them into a pretzel and enjoy an eye-catching new barbecue spin.
Barbecue pairs perfectly with different breads
The pretzel is a fantastic start, but the real innovation here is reimagining bread's role in barbecue. While white bread is an essential Southern barbecue pairing, its function is often pushed into auxiliary territory. Serving the meat on top of the bread, however, makes it the star of the show, much like soup in a bread bowl. The dough sops up all the delicious juices of the freshly made barbecue, a magic that extends to countless combinations.
For instance, borrow a page from Turkish cooking and serve barbecue on flatbread; the baked good is a delicious vessel for hands-on eating. Alternatively, keep the flavors firmly in the Southern repertoire by hollowing out rolls and layering barbecue meats inside, optionally complementing with beans and cheese, too. Or simply consider stacking those white bread slices underneath the meat before it hits the table, rather than on the side. Once you swap the platter for bread, you'll enjoy barbecue in a newfound style.