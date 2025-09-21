Keep Mice Away From Your Kitchen With This Popular Spice

In some contexts, mice can be harmless critters running around in an open field. Cute, even. The kitchen, however, is a different story. There, mice will eat your food, cause a mess, and potentially even chew through hard materials and cables. But once a pattern is established and mice know what a great setup you've got, how can you keep them out without contacting exterminators or pest control? Interestingly, the solution may be in the very pantry being raided: cinnamon.

The main chemical compound in cinnamon is cinnamaldehyde, which is responsible for the flavor and scent of the tree bark. It's more potent in stick form, which is partly why it's not a good idea to eat raw cinnamon sticks, but ground cinnamon works just as well for this purpose. Mice have very sensitive senses of smell, given that they are primarily nocturnal, and their noses guide them toward food and away from danger. Cinnamaldehyde is pungent, even for humans, so it can overwhelm mice quickly and encourage them to go elsewhere. There are a few varieties of cinnamon on the market, but this is more relevant to cooking and won't make a big difference to the mice.

Keep in mind that if you're dealing with recurring infiltrations or a larger infestation, then cinnamon alone might not be enough. But for a mouse here and there, this is a great, non-lethal way of addressing the problem, and it doesn't require putting yourself or your family at risk, either, with toxic chemicals.