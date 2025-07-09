How To Keep Rodents Out Of Your Compost Pile

Some foods are going to attract rodents more vigorously than others. Whereas your different types of lettuce and greens, like romaine and kale, aren't exactly hot-ticket items for mice, rats, and other critters, according to Lauren Gropper, "sugary foods ... like cookies or cake" are highly desirable for these animals, and they should stay out of your pile. Additionally, Gropper told us, avoid adding dairy, like cheese or your favorite store-bought butter, as your resident neighborhood pests will be drawn to it as it decomposes.

Also tasty-smelling to critters of the night? Scraps of meat, as well as fish. The foul reek emanating from these scraps as they break down and rot away is like a siren call to the pests in your neighborhood. And you shouldn't assume that just because you have a compost set-up that includes a lid or barrier it will keep rodents out; they can be very crafty and resourceful, especially when it comes to gaining access to their feast. You don't want to chance it — just keep the meat scraps out of your compost.

"A good rule of thumb for composting," Gropper explained, "if it's plain and you can eat it, it's probably safe to compost!" She also encouraged gardeners to "check ... their local composting guidelines" (there is often information about this on state or local government websites) "for specific questions about what can and cannot be composted in their area, as this often varies by location."