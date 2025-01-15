The Secret Ingredient For Velvety Pesto Pasta

Pesto is a wildly flavorful condiment used to enhance all kinds of delicious meals, including baked chicken, homemade pizza, and fresh pasta. Surprisingly, you can make a perfectly creamy pasta sauce out of this basil-heavy mixture with one addition. Whether you make your own pesto or buy a pre-made version like Trader Joe's unique pesto made with red peppers and almonds, hot and starchy pasta water easily transforms it into a creamy pasta sauce.

Since pesto is primarily made of pine nuts, fresh basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil, its consistency tends to run quite thick and oily. Adding residual water from freshly-cooked noodles loosens your pesto and helps it cling to the pasta better. Moreover, the fat from the nuts and olive oil blend with the starch in the cooking water. This gentle emulsification results in an extra creamy, velvety sauce.

To make this simple sauce at home, make sure to properly salt your pasta water prior to boiling your noodles. This ensures a supremely flavorful end result. Just before your boiling pasta reaches the al dente stage, remove one cup of the cooking water and set aside. Then, combine the drained pasta, a few scoops of pesto, and ¼ cup of the reserved cooking liquid. Mix together and add extra salt or reserved pasta water if necessary before enjoying.