The Worst Maruchan Ramen Flavor Tastes Nothing Like What It's Supposed To
Maruchan was a staple for many in the good ol' college days and remains a tried and true pantry classic in the homes of plenty of grown-ups who just don't have it in them to cook big, involved meals at the end of their particularly tiring workdays. But even if you don't doctor your ramen at all, there are still some decent Maruchan flavors that hold their own perfectly well. Make sure you consult Food Republic's ranking of every Maruchan ramen flavor from worst to best before you hit the store and browse the shelves; it'll lead you to the stars, and steer you away from the worst of the picks.
Unfortunately, we found the pork flavored ramen to have a funky, rubbery smell, and an odd flavor profile that, weirdly, more closely resembled chicken rather than pork. This, on top of the powdered seasoning being an unappealing gray color, really set the bar low. Reviews on Amazon reflect a similar sentiment: It ain't exactly gourmet eating, that's for sure, even if instant ramen tends to make for a decent enough snack. Though pork has a fairly strong fan following, our opinion is simply that you're better off heading for one of the other classics like chicken or beef to avoid disappointment.
Can even the worst Maruchan ramen flavor be salvaged somehow?
If you've already doomed yourself to a big box of Maruchan's worst ramen, fear not; even the saddest instant noodles can be salvaged with the right additions. Start with any number of these 75+ toppings to turn instant ramen into a restaurant-worthy bowl. Adding real protein like soft-boiled eggs (ramen eggs, even, if you have the time and ability to make them) or shredded chicken immediately bumps the flavor up. Enrich the broth with vitamins and minerals by adding in some fresh veg, too. Think bok choy, spinach, green onions, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, or onions.
You can also supplement the broth's lack of flavor by cooking your noodles in bone broth instead of water, or add a few extra dashes of flavor via some garlic powder, curry powder, or even a few heaping spoonfuls of chili crisp oil. Or, swerve the soup entirely and just make a dry noodle by cooking some, then draining them, and finally adding just enough water back so that you can turn the seasoning powder into a paste.
It should coat them evenly, elevating the flavor profile. But ultimately, your best bet is to avoid the pitfalls of Maruchan's pork ramen entirely by going for another option. Take the best Maruchan ramen flavor, an umami classic: soy sauce. Now that's a light, delicate, and delicious flavor that will make you feel like you aren't even eating instant ramen.