The Worst Maruchan Ramen Flavor Tastes Nothing Like What It's Supposed To

Maruchan was a staple for many in the good ol' college days and remains a tried and true pantry classic in the homes of plenty of grown-ups who just don't have it in them to cook big, involved meals at the end of their particularly tiring workdays. But even if you don't doctor your ramen at all, there are still some decent Maruchan flavors that hold their own perfectly well. Make sure you consult Food Republic's ranking of every Maruchan ramen flavor from worst to best before you hit the store and browse the shelves; it'll lead you to the stars, and steer you away from the worst of the picks.

Unfortunately, we found the pork flavored ramen to have a funky, rubbery smell, and an odd flavor profile that, weirdly, more closely resembled chicken rather than pork. This, on top of the powdered seasoning being an unappealing gray color, really set the bar low. Reviews on Amazon reflect a similar sentiment: It ain't exactly gourmet eating, that's for sure, even if instant ramen tends to make for a decent enough snack. Though pork has a fairly strong fan following, our opinion is simply that you're better off heading for one of the other classics like chicken or beef to avoid disappointment.