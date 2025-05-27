The Best Maruchan Ramen Flavor Is An Umami Classic

Nothing satisfies hunger pains like a piping hot bowl of instant ramen. It's warm and comforting, perfect for nights when you want a tasty but low-effort meal. However, ramen aficionados understand that not all instant ramen flavors are created equal. To cut through the noise, Food Republic tested and ranked eleven different Maruchan flavors, and one stood out above the rest: soy sauce.

While soy sauce-flavored ramen sounds pretty one-note, it's anything but. Maruchan's best flavor is inspired by shoyu (soy sauce) ramen, which gained popularity in Japan in the early 20th century thanks to its ultra-flavorful yet straightforward flavor profile. Whereas some top-rated Maruchan flavors like chili and picante chicken are explosions of heat and spices, the soy sauce ramen seasoning is subtle, while still providing a blast of umami taste. It has a toasty, savory flavor with a touch of herbal aromatics.

While our taste testers believe Maruchan's soy sauce flavor can stand alone as a delicious dish, it doesn't have to. These instant noodles are also incredibly versatile, providing a rich, umami base to nearly anything you want to add — after all, even Giada De Laurentiis upgrades her instant ramen with a few simple additions. The soy sauce flavor would taste amazing when paired with traditional shoyu ramen toppings like sliced, grilled pork, bean sprouts, green onions, a seasoned boiled egg, and pickled bamboo shoots. For an additional flavor burst, top your ramen with seaweed.