It's clear to see why Michael's of Brooklyn is constantly being compared to Rao's. They both make delicious jarred sauces, have roots in New York, and still operate iconic restaurants featuring the best of Italian American cuisine. However, while Rao's has strong Harlem roots, Michael's of Brooklyn is headquartered in the Italian-American Brooklyn neighborhood of Marine Park, far from the touristy hubbub of the city.

If your preference is a smaller, more independent operation, Michael's of Brooklyn might be the winner between the two. Michael's of Brooklyn prides itself on making all its sauces in Brooklyn. While this means Michael's might be slightly harder to find than its competition, it's still run and operated the same way it has for generations. This is more than you can say for Rao's, which, since its $2.7 billion purchase from Campbell's, has shifted its production facilities to Alma, Georgia. Although Rao's swears that nothing about their sauce has changed, commenters beg to differ.

One major difference between the two is that you can actually visit the original Michael's of Brooklyn and taste the food the way it's intended to be prepared. The original New York location of Rao's is known as one of the most difficult reservations to grab, because their unique concept of "table rights" allows only patrons who have been dining there for decades can snag a table. Compared to Michael's of Brooklyn, the restaurant is on OpenTable, and while not every single timeslot of open, at least for now, you can find a table or even grab one of their delicious cakes and Italian pastries to go.