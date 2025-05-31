Canned Vs Fresh Tomatoes: Which Makes The Best Pasta Sauce?

If you're looking to make the best pasta sauce possible, quality ingredients are probably high on your shopping list. But are fresh tomatoes or the canned variety the right move? With benefits cited for both across the internet, it can be hard to determine which is best for you. To help settle the debate, Food Republic spoke to Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills and Domenico's Foods, for his expert opinion.

According to DiBartolomeo, he doesn't necessarily think one is definitively better than the other, but he prefers using fresh tomatoes whenever he can. "Reason being, you really get to experience the tomatoes' sweetness and texture when they are perfectly ripe, which shines through in the sauce," DiBartolomeo said.

As for the kinds of sauces each type of tomato is best suited for, it's almost always preferable to use fresh, in-season tomatoes for simple recipes like pomodoro (the lazy cook's favorite pasta sauce). This is because the tomato is the star ingredient in these dishes, and you'll get the most intense flavor from the real thing. "Don't get me wrong, I like canned tomatoes too, but that's usually where I'm adding a few more ingredients to my dish," DiBartomoleo said.