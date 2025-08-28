9 Dollar Store Finds That Will Declutter Your Kitchen
Having a tidy, organized kitchen can seem unattainable — especially if you're dealing with a cramped space that, consequently, is overflowing with dishes, appliances, and food items that have nowhere to go. Sure, maybe a TV design star could make sense of the chaos. But what about the average Joes and Janes of us, who aren't celebrities and don't have millions of dollars and a host of employees at our disposal? Are we doomed to either endure the clutter, undertake a reno to expand the kitchen, or hire a professional organizer?
The answer, thankfully, is no. If your culinary room seems like an overwhelming scene of clutter that even the Property Brothers couldn't tame, take heart. The fact of the matter is, you can whip your kitchen into pristine order with the help of some bargain finds from a local Dollar Store — no need to break the bank (or break down walls).
Turn culinary liquids into a display
If you have a small kitchen with inadequate storage space, it can, unfortunately, become necessary to keep items out in the open that should be tucked away in a cupboard or pantry. Solve the problem by turning such things into an attractive display that looks intentional rather than unavoidable. With these bottles with pour spouts from Dollar Tree, you can eliminate the bulky, mismatched look that jugs of oil and bottles of vinegar have, replacing them with a neat display as if a professional designer arranged it.
Decorative glass jars
Glass jars can be both pretty and functional, which is why Martha Stewart uses them to declutter her home. It's easy to mimic the queen of domestic arts with items like this ribbed glass jar from Dollar Tree, which can be used to organize all kinds of things in your kitchen — in a display that is both eye-pleasing and orderly. Fill the jars with beans, flour, spices, pasta, and more to create visual storage art on your counters and open shelving.
Eye-catching lids to unify mismatched jars
Speaking of glass jars, many people have collections of old mason jars and other culinary bottles cluttering areas of their kitchen. Free up the space they're monopolizing by putting them to use for organization or decoration. Adding a set of these lids from Dollar Tree will lend some uniformity to your motley jar collection, creating an intriguing look that's simultaneously mismatched and cohesive — and the hanging lids are especially helpful for adding overhead storage that doesn't kill your counter space.
Space- and freshness-saving containers
There are many food storage mistakes you need to stop making, and this clip-top food storage container from Family Dollar can help address some of them. Cure the disarray in your refrigerator by keeping things like condiments and snacks grouped together in one container, where they're easily found and accessed and the freshness-locking seal can help preserve them. Gone will be the days of food items expiring while lost at the back of the fridge, and these containers also stack well for even greater space utilization.
Fix cupboard clutter lazy Susan style
This lazy Susan-esque rotating turntable from Dollar Tree can help bring order to your cupboards, making it much easier to see and access items like spices or tea mugs. Free up space and create harmony by arranging unruly seasoning jars and stacking drinking glasses in tidy rings around the turntable.
Reclaim wasted space with vertical storage
Capitalize on wasted vertical space in a utility closet or pantry with this four-tier shelf from Family Dollar. Harnessing unutilized space with vertical storage can go a long way when organizing your kitchen. Though marketed as a shoe rack, this shelf is perfect for kitchen use — and it's attractive enough to be utilized out in the open, if your kitchen has an appropriate spot to place it (a mix of decor items and functional pieces, for instance, can help it look decorative).
Hanging storage
Though intended for storing children's toys, this hanging cubby from Family Dollar is perfect for holding food items in your pantry — and the hanging aspect means it will utilize unused vertical space and not displace other items. The aerated sides make it ideal for storing things like onions and garlic, which can last for months if held in a dark place and properly ventilated (similar to using nylon hosiery to store onions so that they last for months). One of the tiers can similarly be an ideal spot for holding potatoes, which also do best when stored in a cool, dark place.
Storage cubes
Even if items are arranged neatly, visual clutter can still remain and create a feeling of chaos and disarray. For instance, if you store cereal boxes atop your refrigerator — as many people do — all the colors and packaging designs create distracting busyness that screams "clutter." These fabric storage cubes from Dollar Tree can solve the problem, allowing you to still store items in the open and utilize those spaces, but concealing the food.
Over-the-door storage
Another area where untapped storage space can be found is the backside of a pantry door. This over-the-door rack from Family Dollar gives you six hanging hooks to hold things like aprons, tea towels, reusable shopping bags, and much more, relocating the items from where they're currently stored and freeing up that space.