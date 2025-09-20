The Country That Produces The Most Eggs Isn't The United States

If you thought the United States was the king of eggs, think again. The real heavyweight is China — and by a long shot. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, China's hen egg production hit a jaw-dropping 30.9 million metric tons in 2023. That translates to more than 612 million eggs. Producing those eggs was an expanding flock of hens that grew from about 1.9 billion to 3.3 billion between 2000 and 2023.

By comparison, the countries producing the second and third largest supply of eggs, Indonesia and India, each produced just over 140 billion eggs in 2023, according to Statista. Meanwhile, the U.S. produced just under 110 billion, which is less than ⅕ of China's output. China doesn't just dominate in raw production; it's also a major player in exports. Ranked fourth globally, China shipped $222.79 million worth of eggs in 2023, a staggering 112% increase since 2020 (per Tridge). Put simply, China isn't just feeding itself — it's feeding egg-lovers around the world.