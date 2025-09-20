The Frozen Aldi Staple Reddit Raves About
Aldi is known for its incredible deals, and shoppers love discovering hidden gems that quickly become kitchen staples. One frozen find that Redditors frequently mention is Aldi's Ahi Tuna Steaks. Fans rave that these steaks are not only affordable and tasty but also versatile enough for countless dishes. And because they're frozen, they last far longer than fresh seafood, making them perfect for stocking up.
Each vacuum-sealed pack includes 12 ounces of wild-caught ahi tuna, split into three single-serving steaks. Since they're individually wrapped, you can cook just one or two at a time while keeping the rest sealed and fresh. Prices vary by location, but shoppers have spotted them for as low as $4.39 a pack, which works out to less than $1.50 per steak. Aldi's seafood is so affordable because the company buys in bulk and sources directly from responsibly-sourced fisheries, meaning you get premium seafood without the premium price tag. One Redditor wrote, "These are great for poke bowls, and the price is hard to beat" (per Reddit).
According to Redditors, these tuna steaks boast all the qualities you should look for when buying ahi tuna. They're sealed properly, taste fresh, feature that deep ruby-red color prized in ahi tuna, and don't carry an overpowering "fishy" smell when opened. Overall, this frozen Aldi staple allows you to easily whip up a gourmet meal on a budget.
How to prepare Aldi's Ahi Tuna Steaks
Since Aldi's Ahi Tuna Steaks come frozen, you'll obviously need to thaw them before consumption. In a Food Republic interview, Chen Ling, chef and owner of Shōta in New York, shared that "using salt water to thaw frozen fish is quick and keeps the texture and flavor better." Once thawed, shoppers on Reddit report experimenting with both raw and cooked dishes.
Ahi is one of the most popular types of tuna used in Japanese cuisine, particularly sushi. Those going the sushi route can try dry-curing the tuna first by lightly coating it in salt and sugar, letting it rest about 30 minutes. This simple step helps draw out excess moisture and enhances the flavor. That said, plenty of Redditors admit they enjoy this tuna raw in poke bowls, ceviche, or sushi rolls without issue. While the packaging once bore a "sushi-grade" label, it was removed years ago. Customers note the fish itself hasn't changed, and since "sushi-grade" isn't an official food safety designation, it doesn't necessarily affect quality.
If raw fish isn't your thing, Aldi's ahi tuna steaks work beautifully as — you guessed it — steak! After patting dry and seasoning with salt and pepper, sear the steaks in a hot pan for about one to two minutes per side. If baking, heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for about 15 minutes. If you have time, consider marinating your tuna in a soy, ginger, and sesame sauce beforehand.