The Frozen Aldi Staple Reddit Raves About

Aldi is known for its incredible deals, and shoppers love discovering hidden gems that quickly become kitchen staples. One frozen find that Redditors frequently mention is Aldi's Ahi Tuna Steaks. Fans rave that these steaks are not only affordable and tasty but also versatile enough for countless dishes. And because they're frozen, they last far longer than fresh seafood, making them perfect for stocking up.

Each vacuum-sealed pack includes 12 ounces of wild-caught ahi tuna, split into three single-serving steaks. Since they're individually wrapped, you can cook just one or two at a time while keeping the rest sealed and fresh. Prices vary by location, but shoppers have spotted them for as low as $4.39 a pack, which works out to less than $1.50 per steak. Aldi's seafood is so affordable because the company buys in bulk and sources directly from responsibly-sourced fisheries, meaning you get premium seafood without the premium price tag. One Redditor wrote, "These are great for poke bowls, and the price is hard to beat" (per Reddit).

According to Redditors, these tuna steaks boast all the qualities you should look for when buying ahi tuna. They're sealed properly, taste fresh, feature that deep ruby-red color prized in ahi tuna, and don't carry an overpowering "fishy" smell when opened. Overall, this frozen Aldi staple allows you to easily whip up a gourmet meal on a budget.