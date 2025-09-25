We Asked Driscoll's The Best Way To Store Strawberries
Shall we compare strawberries to a summer's day? For one, they often don't last as long as we'd like them to, which is a shame, especially if you followed the color rule and picked the most delicious berries available at the grocery store. If you feel like your strawberries, which aren't actually berries, are aging a lot faster than they should, it might have something to do with how you're storing them. It turns out there is a best way, and Food Republic had the opportunity to speak on this subject with Frances Dillard, chief communications officer for the global leader in farming and shipping fresh berries, Driscoll's.
Dillard said, "The best way to store strawberries is to keep them unwashed in their original container and refrigerate them for up to five days." That's simple enough, but Dillard also emphasized the importance of keeping them as dry as you can so they'll stay fresher longer. For this reason, she doesn't recommend rinsing them before storing them, because any extra moisture can lead to mold growth; instead, "...rinse them under cool water right before you're ready to eat, and remove the leaves and stems at that time," she advised.
Dillard also mentioned that strawberries have the most flavor at room temperature. So if you want them to taste their very best, "...take them out an hour or two before you plan to eat them," she suggested.
How to prep strawberries for the freezer
According to berry expert Frances Dillard from Driscoll's, if you're not going to be able to eat all of your strawberries within the five-day window, you can freeze them. In this instance, you will want to wash them, pat them until they're dry, and then use a sharp knife to remove the leaves, as well as any soft spots. Also, if you know how you're going to be using them – in smoothies or as a pie filling, for example — you can cut them down to size before freezing and save yourself the hassle of attempting to cut them while they're rock-hard.
Dillard further suggested, "To prevent them from sticking together in the freezer, lay the strawberries out in a single layer on a wax paper-lined baking sheet and freeze them individually." This way you won't have to break up clumps or wait for the entire container to defrost, when you only need a few. Once they've frozen through, Dillard told us, place them in a freezer-safe container; a glass jar or plastic food-safe container works, but so do zip-top freezer bags. Your frozen strawberries will taste their best for up to six months (they're still edible after this period, but the flavor may start to fade), so it's important to write the date on the container you choose.