We Asked Driscoll's The Best Way To Store Strawberries

Shall we compare strawberries to a summer's day? For one, they often don't last as long as we'd like them to, which is a shame, especially if you followed the color rule and picked the most delicious berries available at the grocery store. If you feel like your strawberries, which aren't actually berries, are aging a lot faster than they should, it might have something to do with how you're storing them. It turns out there is a best way, and Food Republic had the opportunity to speak on this subject with Frances Dillard, chief communications officer for the global leader in farming and shipping fresh berries, Driscoll's.

Dillard said, "The best way to store strawberries is to keep them unwashed in their original container and refrigerate them for up to five days." That's simple enough, but Dillard also emphasized the importance of keeping them as dry as you can so they'll stay fresher longer. For this reason, she doesn't recommend rinsing them before storing them, because any extra moisture can lead to mold growth; instead, "...rinse them under cool water right before you're ready to eat, and remove the leaves and stems at that time," she advised.

Dillard also mentioned that strawberries have the most flavor at room temperature. So if you want them to taste their very best, "...take them out an hour or two before you plan to eat them," she suggested.