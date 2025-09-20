The Baja Blast Pickle Hack You Might Think Twice About

While we can thank Reddit for entertaining posts dedicated to who is in the wrong in any situation, helpful life or productivity tips, and money saving grocery hacks, the online community hub might not be the best place for out-of-the-box pickling recipes. In a video from the unofficial Mountain Dew reddit page, a post regarding pickling cucumbers in Baja Blast has gained popularity over the past two years, so much so that the official Instagram and TikTok for the brand reposted it. The hack uses a mixture of Baja Blast, garlic, and sugar to pickle cucumbers. Have people been successful? Not exactly. One Reddit user mentioned that after close to two weeks, the cucumbers took on some of the color from the Baja Blast, but they still tasted like cucumbers.

Despite unsuccessful attempts in making pickles from Baja Blast, combing the cultish soda flavor with already pickled pickles is a hit! For some people, adding a few pickles from their jar at home to the drink while enjoying Taco Bell is the way to go. For others, they're taking pickle containers directly to their local Taco Bell and filling them with Baja Blast straight from the fountain — like a sparkling, twist on agua fresca con pepino, which are super delicious.