Save More Money On Groceries With This Genius Reddit Hack

Groceries have seen considerable cost increases over the years, and it's clear that the same budget doesn't stretch nearly as far as it did even a few years ago. At the same time, food waste is a growing epidemic, and while that may seem contradictory, these issues do feed into one another (pun intended). Luckily, the good people on Reddit are sharing their best tips and hacks to tackle the situation head-on, and the solution starts with the freezer.

Reddit users share that freezing half, if not more, of your grocery shop is the best way to ensure food is apportioned appropriately and not forgotten about: " As soon as I come back from grocery shopping, whatever in the lot is [freezeable], I'll freeze half of that." Another user replied that they batch cook rice specifically, then freeze individual portions for easy meals. Just microwave it for two minutes.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency records that over one-third of the food that households in the country purchase is actually thrown away, for a variety of reasons, many of which are preventable. If you want a figure on that statistic, you're looking at around $400 billion wasted each year in the United States alone. What's more, any food wasted at the grocery store itself or along the production line eats into the company's profits, so these losses are accounted for in the retail price of foods and beverages, forcing the consumers to bear the brunt of it.

Freezing can preserve food for months beyond its best-before dates — which can be mistaken for sell-by dates – allowing households (especially single-person households) to meal prep weeks in advance and save considerably on repurchases or new grocery hauls altogether. Redditors who have disciplined themselves in this way — because let's be honest, this is easier said than done — have seen tangible savings on multiple fronts.