HGTV's Hilary Farr's Unconventional Kitchen Cabinets Are Both Stylish And Practical

HGTV star Hilary Farr is a master of blending classic and cutting-edge elements in her interior design creations. She's an authority on choosing kitchen backsplashes and countertops that best fit a room and harmonize with a design aesthetic. In every part of the home, she has intuitive and innovative takes on optimizing a space and making it both functional and chic.

When it comes to kitchen cabinets, Farr has a very trendy — and certainly unconventional — trick up her sleeve that she has implemented in home reno projects. Instead of traditional cupboard doors that swing out, the celebrity designer takes a stylish, outside-the-box approach with doors that open vertically and are installed on hydraulic hinges. These cupboard doors defy the norm by lifting outward and upward. Lending a look that definitely has a sleek, urban vibe — and simultaneously invokes midcentury modern overtones — the vertical-lift cabinets have distinctive style. Beyond aesthetics, they are also extremely practical.

Their ease of use is one attractive feature — the doors glide open and shut silently, with soft-close features that prevent noisy banging or slammed fingers. The vertical lift system also keeps the doors from becoming obstructive as one loads or unloads a cabinet — they're high overhead and out of the way, as opposed to doors that swing open horizontally and remain at face level. In addition to eliminating the hazard of pinched fingers and hands, there's also little risk of hitting one's head on open cupboard doors since they have been lifted upward and toward the ceiling.