The California Ice Cream Shop Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Loved

Anthony Bourdain was an adventurous eater who tried all types of food from around the world on his food travel TV shows. When it came to what the celebrity chef really enjoyed eating, however, the course Bourdain always wanted to skip was dessert — though that didn't stop him from loving the creamy treats he had at San Francisco's Polly Ann Ice Cream during an episode of his show, "A Cook's Tour."

Bourdain was filming in California, the U.S. state that eats the most ice cream, when he visited the local institution known for its distinctive flavors in 2001. He sampled pumpkin, red bean, taro, and lychee ice creams, noting the number of Asian-inspired offerings, and gave them all a thumbs-up. He wasn't as keen on a rose flavor called American Beauty that he said reminded him of "kissing my grandmother" (per Dailymotion). Searching for even more unique flavors, he spotted durian, a fruit with a famously off-putting smell. He eagerly dug into the durian ice cream and approvingly pronounced that it tasted like "smoky camembert" (a cheese that may be going extinct) and avocado.

Polly Ann's has more than 300 ice cream flavors, with 52 available every day. Some offerings include black sesame, bubble gum, blueberry shortbread, watermelon, honeydew, and jasmine tea. There's also Persian Princess, pistachio-almond ice cream with orange and apricot; Red Panda, a mix of strawberry and red berries with white chocolate cookies; and Brigadeiro, chocolate, condensed milk, and chocolate flakes inspired by the traditional Brazilian dessert.