The Course Anthony Bourdain Always Wanted To Skip

In the age-old opposition between sweet and savory lovers, the sweet tooths had a formidable opponent in Anthony Bourdain. The renowned chef, author, and television star admitted that he didn't care for dessert in a press interview for his cookbook, "Appetites." He added that his inability to bake well or make good pastries might have contributed to his distaste (per Publishers Weekly). He even described a career-long suspicion of pastry chefs in said cookbook resulting from his inability to properly bake good patisserie.

However, if Anthony Bourdain was going to have dessert, he said he would go for an old-fashioned crème caramel — a dessert much like flan — like his mom used to make, or maybe a little piece of good chocolate (via Thrillist). Nothing extravagant, and certainly nothing he would miss if he never had it again.

Rather than dessert, his preferred closing course for a meal was "some good port wine and some really stinky, runny cheese," Bourdain said in his interview with Publisher's Weekly. In fact, the "Appetites" cookbook dessert section is made up of a single page that counsels readers to ditch traditional desserts and serve a cheese course instead.