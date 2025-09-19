The Popular Condiment President Obama Dislikes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The American public often seems to have just as much fascination — if not more — with the favorite foods and drinks of U.S. presidents as it does with their policies. This was definitely true while former President Barack Obama was in office. The internet is full of articles and posts about what the former POTUS does and doesn't like in terms of foodstuffs. While he has his preferred dishes — such as his favorite food, the classic cheeseburger — Obama is, interestingly, a bit hard on condiments. The former commander in chief believes ketchup doesn't belong on hot dogs, for instance — or basically anywhere else if one is over the age of 8 — and he also has a distaste for another popular sauce: mayonnaise.

And Obama doesn't just mildly dislike mayonnaise — he hates it, according to his former assistant Reggie Love, per Business Insider. Love's book, "Power Forward: My Presidential Education," is full of factoids about Obama's culinary proclivities, including his detestation of mayonnaise. If a food item was mistakenly delivered to him that had mayonnaise on it, Obama would literally scrape the mayo off with disgust before proceeding to eat it.

Exactly why this previous POTUS loathes the condiment doesn't seem to be publicly known. He's certainly not alone in the opinion, though. Other public figures who can't stand the stuff include "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, who had a traumatic childhood experience wherein his grandma greased down his head with mayo to free it from between the bars of a railing. Singing star Dionne Warwick also detests the substance, as does culinary celeb Rachael Ray (though it's only the store-bought stuff she doesn't like — she'll eat homemade mayo).