The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In New York City, According To Yelp Reviews
New York City's renowned dining scene spans global options, but it's Mexican restaurants that comprise the most popular category. Although the cuisine's reputation here is yet to be nationally recognized like in other American regions, more and more are catching onto the wealth of available offerings. Mexican eateries in the Big Apple cover everything from street-food style taquerias, a breadth of regional Mexican cuisines, and even two restaurants with Michelin stars.
Yet, among all the options, many will agree that there's a special magic to a hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant. Casual, flavorful, and with an irreplaceable hidden gem quality, it's a style of eatery that you can't always stumble upon. So for gourmets on the hunt, the trusty Yelp ranking helps pinpoint the city's top pick.
Among a sea of options, Yelp reviewers crowned El Mexicano Restaurante & Cafe as the city's best hole-in-the-wall offering. Located far off the tourist track in Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood, this local eatery delights fans with its flavorful meats and vegetables, available in taco, burrito, and enchilada form. In addition to warm service, the quaint art-covered environs and charming plates only add to the experience — making it a small restaurant worth journeying to.
Explore the wide breadth of NYC's Mexican dining using Yelp
Navigating NYC's diverse Mexican dining scene can feel intimidating, so turn to Yelp to uncover top-rated options in other categories, too. Whether you're searching for where to eat the best Mexican food in Queens or one of the other four boroughs, you can use the app for location-specific recommendations. However, don't rule out also searching broadly in other categories, thereby sampling the best of the city.
For instance, if you're keen to try one of the moles of Oaxaca, then head to La Morada — Yelp's top-ranked Oaxacan eatery in NYC. Reviewers love the hospitality, noting the complimentary snacks that initiate the meal. Yet the real star of the show is the moles — available in several compositions like blanco, verde, and pipián (made of pumpkin seeds). Served with a protein of your choice, rice and beans, as well as tortillas, it's a memorable plate that's undoubtedly one of NYC's gems.
Alternatively, perhaps you're looking for a classic fast-paced taqueria, where the meats are varied and flavorful, and come served in fresh tortillas. In this category, Yelp reviews crown the Theater District location of Los Tacos No.1 as the city's top offering. Here, especially the pork adobado garners acclaim, but the carne asada and vegetarian nopales also delight. As an eatery that lands on many critics' lists, you'll need to wait in line for a taste, but your patience will surely be rewarded.