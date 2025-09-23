The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In New York City, According To Yelp Reviews

New York City's renowned dining scene spans global options, but it's Mexican restaurants that comprise the most popular category. Although the cuisine's reputation here is yet to be nationally recognized like in other American regions, more and more are catching onto the wealth of available offerings. Mexican eateries in the Big Apple cover everything from street-food style taquerias, a breadth of regional Mexican cuisines, and even two restaurants with Michelin stars.

Yet, among all the options, many will agree that there's a special magic to a hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant. Casual, flavorful, and with an irreplaceable hidden gem quality, it's a style of eatery that you can't always stumble upon. So for gourmets on the hunt, the trusty Yelp ranking helps pinpoint the city's top pick.

Among a sea of options, Yelp reviewers crowned El Mexicano Restaurante & Cafe as the city's best hole-in-the-wall offering. Located far off the tourist track in Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood, this local eatery delights fans with its flavorful meats and vegetables, available in taco, burrito, and enchilada form. In addition to warm service, the quaint art-covered environs and charming plates only add to the experience — making it a small restaurant worth journeying to.