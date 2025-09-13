Here's What Happens When You Boil Eggs In A Dishwasher

Boiling eggs sounds perfectly simple. But anyone who has actually attempted to do it, maybe for a marinated egg recipe to top ramen or to serve alongside avo toast, knows it can be frustrating. Waiting for the water to boil, and then having to clean the pan afterward, can feel like more trouble than it's worth. So it's no surprise that some people have come up with creative, slightly unconventional hacks for boiling their eggs. One example is using a dishwasher. Yep, you can actually boil an egg while running a normal wash cycle.

Dishwashers don't boil eggs in the traditional sense, instead using a combo of hot water and steam to heat the eggs slowly. In a TikTok video, one user demonstrated that you can, technically, boil an egg in the dishwasher. After placing it on the toughest cycle for three hours, the egg did come out soft-boiled, but the yolk seemed to have cooked more thoroughly than the white. In another video posted on YouTube, an experiment using a two-hour wash showed mixed results: eggs on the bottom rack fared the worst, the top rack did slightly better, and the experimenter's middle rack delivered the most even boil, with larger eggs cooking better.

One notable difference we can gauge between traditional and dishwasher boiling is the yolk and white consistency. This could stem from the fact that — obviously — dishwashers aren't designed to boil eggs, and the temperature changes during the cycle as opposed to a steady boil. Also, as dishwasher water is not boiling hot (it's around 125 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit), a boiled egg can take up to three hours, whereas using the traditional method should only take seven minutes at most for a jammy center.