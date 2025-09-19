The US Steakhouse Chain That Serves Australian Wagyu Beef

Wagyu is widely regarded as the gold standard of steak, featuring some of the rarest types of steak in the world and celebrated for its unparalleled quality, flavor, and texture, which, in our opinion, definitely makes it worth the price tag. Unlike your run-of-the-mill beef, Wagyu comes from a specific breed of Japanese cattle that are meticulously reared in highly controlled conditions, following centuries of unbroken tradition. These include specialized high-grain diets and stress-free environments (with rumours that the cows are even massaged). The purpose of this unique process is to facilitate an increase in intramuscular fat, also known as marbling, which melts at lower temperatures than other types of beef, bestowing upon Wagyu the famous buttery, umami texture that virtually melts in your mouth.

While Wagyu is most prominent in Japan, herds can now be found across the globe, with Australia emerging as the world's second-largest producer. Australian Wagyu has gained recognition for maintaining the same rigorous standards as its Japanese counterpart, making it a favorite among the high-end steakhouses in the United States. One such institute is Steak 48, a steakhouse chain based in Beverly Hills, California.

At Steak 48, you can choose between an 8 oz. and a 12 oz. Australian Tajima Wagyu filet. Unlike many of the other steaks on the menu, the price for this premium cut isn't listed, something that's common at high-end steakhouses. Instead, it's marked as "MP," which stands for market price, reflecting the steak's rarity and the fluctuating cost of sourcing such luxe and highly marbled beef.