One Of The Best Sausage Brands Is Smoky, Snappy, And Worth Every Bite

With a wealth of options on grocery store shelves, it can be hard to decide how to pick out a quality sausage. Fortunately, one of Food Republic's taste testers did the work of trying out 15 different sausages to find the ones that deserve a spot on your grill. While there were eight winners that received a sausagey seal of approval, there was one that really shone in terms of snappy casing and smoky flavor: Kiolbassa Beef Hickory Smoked Sausage.

The casing got the biggest score, which the reviewer appreciated — especially given that it was smoked. The flavor, they wrote, was just what the description said it would be, with appetizing notes of hickory.

Other reviewers agree, with one noting, "Very delicious, smokey, good snap, with clean ingredients sausage. A delicious bang for your buck" (per Sam's Club). Others also appreciate the lack of artificial ingredients, nitrites, and nitrates, as well as the fact that the sausages are flavorful and ideal for anyone following keto and carnivore diets. The only major complaint that some people have is that while the sausage is beef, it does have a pork casing, making it unsuitable for people who are avoiding pork. However, the brand does occasionally offer other varieties of the sausage, like its skinless Premium Grillers Beef Hickory Smoked Sausage, that are pork-free.