One Of The Best Sausage Brands Is Smoky, Snappy, And Worth Every Bite
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With a wealth of options on grocery store shelves, it can be hard to decide how to pick out a quality sausage. Fortunately, one of Food Republic's taste testers did the work of trying out 15 different sausages to find the ones that deserve a spot on your grill. While there were eight winners that received a sausagey seal of approval, there was one that really shone in terms of snappy casing and smoky flavor: Kiolbassa Beef Hickory Smoked Sausage.
The casing got the biggest score, which the reviewer appreciated — especially given that it was smoked. The flavor, they wrote, was just what the description said it would be, with appetizing notes of hickory.
Other reviewers agree, with one noting, "Very delicious, smokey, good snap, with clean ingredients sausage. A delicious bang for your buck" (per Sam's Club). Others also appreciate the lack of artificial ingredients, nitrites, and nitrates, as well as the fact that the sausages are flavorful and ideal for anyone following keto and carnivore diets. The only major complaint that some people have is that while the sausage is beef, it does have a pork casing, making it unsuitable for people who are avoiding pork. However, the brand does occasionally offer other varieties of the sausage, like its skinless Premium Grillers Beef Hickory Smoked Sausage, that are pork-free.
How to cook and serve Kiolbassa Beef Hickory Smoked Sausage
While there are a few tricks to making sure your sausages turn out perfect — like not puncturing the casing and letting them rest before that first bite — Kiolbassa Beef Hickory Smoked Sausages are a breeze to make. They're already fully cooked, so all you need to do is heat up your grill or oven and warm them up. The brand also suggests heating them in a skillet filled with a bit of water.
Once you've warmed the sausages, you can easily just plop them in a bun and add your favorite toppings. But you can also add a boost of protein and smoky flavor to other dishes with them. Try slicing them before folding them into mac and cheese or other pasta dishes, top a homemade pizza, or stir them into soups or stews. They can also be a mouthwatering addition to cold dishes like potato- or pasta salad, or used as a garnish for deviled eggs. And while you might typically turn to breakfast sausage in the morning, this smoky meat can also be a hearty way to kickstart your day alongside savory dishes like quiche or provide a contrast of flavor next to pancakes, waffles, or even crepes. And if you're looking for extra flavor to jazz up your meal, you can try grabbing other varieties like Jalapeño Beef Smoked Sausage, Roasted Garlic Smoked Sausage, or Jalapeño Cheddar Hickory Smoked Sausage.