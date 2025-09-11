His & Her Bar: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

The Gallaghers kicked off their pitch by performing a rap and by saying they could personally attest to the product's ability to get couples doing the "mattress mambo" or "pants off, dance off" — and yes, the Sharks groaned, too (via YouTube). They also highlighted the benefits of the bar's unique ingredient, maca root, a which Michael Gallagher called the "Peruvian Viagra." The couple acknowledged the bar was not intended to stimulate immediate sexual activity, but was instead meant to be a lifestyle bar. "Michael and I ... like to enjoy it together," Jennifer Gallagher explained to the Sharks. "We call it sexy snack time."

What was not so sexy was the product's sales figures. In the six months between when they launched the product and the time they appeared on the show, the Gallaghers had sold just 500 bars, bringing in only $2,000. The couple, who had already exhausted their savings when Jennifer launched an athletic wear brand a few years earlier, had relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, after nearly foreclosing on their Florida home and had been furloughed from their restaurant jobs during the pandemic.

"I just went limp," Kevin O'Leary said, in response to the low sales numbers. When the Sharks passed on the deal, Michael revealed a personal health struggle: He had been diagnosed with a small brain aneurysm a few years earlier. Though his story drew compassion and encouragement from the panel, the Gallaghers left without an investment.