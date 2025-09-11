His & Her Bar: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
Sharing a food's unique ability to stir up people's, let's say, romantic feelings can certainly help boost sales. After all, there's a reason why dark chocolate, strawberries, and oysters — all considered aphrodisiacs — are so often featured as popular alternatives to steak on Valentine's Day menus. Even some unexpected foods have gotten a boost from their supposed ability to enhance male libido. For example, goat water is a staple at Jamaican weddings for just that reason, and canned beans are another supposed aphrodisiac (like oysters, they also have a high zinc content). So, it's no surprise that one entrepreneurial duo thought, "Why not create a nutrition bar hyping the same benefits?"
That's exactly what Jennifer and Michael Gallagher, a married couple from South Florida, hoped to do when they appeared on Season 12, Episode 9 of "Shark Tank," asking the Sharks to invest $50,000 in exchange for 10% equity in their His & Her Bar. The vegan bar combined seven different ingredients — chocolate, vanilla, cashews, almonds, dates, cayenne pepper, and maca root — all said to have libido-enhancing properties, into a spicy yet creamy, nutty, and earthy bar.
What happened to His & Her Bar on Shark Tank?
The Gallaghers kicked off their pitch by performing a rap and by saying they could personally attest to the product's ability to get couples doing the "mattress mambo" or "pants off, dance off" — and yes, the Sharks groaned, too (via YouTube). They also highlighted the benefits of the bar's unique ingredient, maca root, a which Michael Gallagher called the "Peruvian Viagra." The couple acknowledged the bar was not intended to stimulate immediate sexual activity, but was instead meant to be a lifestyle bar. "Michael and I ... like to enjoy it together," Jennifer Gallagher explained to the Sharks. "We call it sexy snack time."
What was not so sexy was the product's sales figures. In the six months between when they launched the product and the time they appeared on the show, the Gallaghers had sold just 500 bars, bringing in only $2,000. The couple, who had already exhausted their savings when Jennifer launched an athletic wear brand a few years earlier, had relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, after nearly foreclosing on their Florida home and had been furloughed from their restaurant jobs during the pandemic.
"I just went limp," Kevin O'Leary said, in response to the low sales numbers. When the Sharks passed on the deal, Michael revealed a personal health struggle: He had been diagnosed with a small brain aneurysm a few years earlier. Though his story drew compassion and encouragement from the panel, the Gallaghers left without an investment.
His & Her Bar after Shark Tank
Jennifer and Michael Gallagher had hoped for a sales push after their "Shark Tank" appearance — and the company did get a boost on social media in the few months after the episode aired in January 2021. But after investing $8,000 (per Boca Magazine), the couple was having trouble marketing the product. Distributed only online, they had planned to use social media ads to boost sales, but Facebook's policies banned any ads related to sex or aphrodisiacs. To make matters worse, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from offering samples in grocery stores, which could have helped build brand awareness.
Sales of His & Her Bars were not helped by the fact that the couple's appearance on "Shark Tank" was widely panned. On one Reddit thread, posters mocked the couple's dance number and rap, with one user writing: "It almost seems like a scripted skit of how to make the worst pitch ever."
Not surprisingly, Jennifer told Boca Magazine, "Michael and I walked away thinking we got hit by a bus and ran over." The couple complained that producers had taken the worst moments of what had been a 90-minute discussion for the show.
Why did His & Her Bar go out of business?
It's unclear how long the Gallaghers kept the His & Her Bar business running, but it does appear to have closed within two years of the episode airing. The private Instagram account for His & Her Bar states the Gallaghers "have decided to move into another direction [with our business] ventures."
According to Michael Gallagher's LinkedIn profile, he worked as the head sommelier at Lionfish Modern Cuisine from September 2020 through April 2024. He has also been the host of a wine-focused podcast since 2018 — though its latest episode aired on July 8, 2024 — and has worked as a real estate specialist since April 2025.
Jennifer Gallagher's LinkedIn page shows a gap from 2018 to 2022, at which point she started a business called J. Gallagher Creative, where she consults and teaches companies how to use video storytelling on TikTok. As of August 2023, she has been working as a real estate agent. Neither of their profiles mentions the His & Her Bar business.
What's next for His & Her Bar's founders?
"We're the poster children of pushing through no matter what, so it doesn't matter what happened today," Jennifer Gallagher said as she and her husband left the Tank. It does appear the couple has pushed through, even though His & Her Bar did not succeed.
Jennifer now thrives as a luxury real estate agent in South Florida for Serhant, the company started by "Million Dollar Listing New York" alum Ryan Serhant. She has fully embraced social media as a professional tool, claiming she does "over [75%]" of her business from those platforms alone (per Instagram).
Michael, who also works at Serhant, has taken a different direction with his social media. Though he does post about real estate on his Instagram, his online presence is now a hub for fitness inspiration, where he frequently uploads training content and chronicles his experiences completing Iron Man events.