The Pennsylvania-Based Grocery Store That's Cheaper Than Aldi And Trader Joe's

In a market where consumers are constantly looking for ways to save money, discount supermarkets like Aldi and Trader Joe's have become popular choices. However, another Pennsylvania-based grocery store, Sharp Shopper, is also gaining attention for its affordable prices, a result of its focus on closeout products. Closeouts occur when an item is priced very low to clear remaining stock. This can happen for several reasons, including warehouse damage, overproduction, packaging changes, or the item being seasonal.

Another factor in Sharp Shopper's low pricing is its sale of non-perishable items with short date codes — meaning they are close to or even past their suggested "best by" date. While the idea of consuming items past their "sell by" date can seem risky, Sharp Shopper complies with all state and federal standards set by the Department of Agriculture. In addition to closeout products, the store offers fresh dairy, bread, produce, bulk foods, and soft drinks.

The downside to this model is that Sharp Shopper's inventory is constantly changing, and finding the same product twice can be unlikely. The upside, however, is that this approach allows the grocery chain to consistently guarantee low prices.