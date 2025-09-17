What That Cloudy Residue In Kombucha Really Is

Originating in China around 2000 years ago, kombucha — a sweet, fermented black tea drink — has been around for quite some time. Despite its long history, it only really skyrocketed in popularity in the U.S. in the early 21st century, thanks to its strong association with potential benefits such as antibacterial properties and probiotics linked to gut health. It now comes in countless flavors from countless brands, and can even be a water alternative to splash into smoothies. One element an authentic batch of kombucha will always contain is a cloudy sediment. While it may not be the most appealing sight, this residue is completely harmless and actually reflects the many benefits of the fermentation process. To better understand what it really is, Food Republic consulted Janelle Bober, team lead and registered dietitian nutritionist at Dietitian Live.

"The cloudy sediment in kombucha is a product of fermentation — it's typically from the inactive yeast that settles over time, and they're typically brown or gray particles, but they're harmless byproducts," she tells us exclusively. During fermentation, sweet tea is fermented with SCOBY (a culture of bacteria and yeast.) The yeast cells break down sugar in the tea and produce carbon dioxide and ethanol as natural by-products. As this process progresses, some yeast cells become inactive and group together, become heavy and fall to the bottom of the drink, which is where you will usually find this residue settled. "It's not usually mold or spoilage, but it's proof that the beverage you're making is fermenting," Bober adds, so if you see this in your kombucha, take it as a sign that the drink has properly fermented, and you're getting to enjoy all the natural benefits that come with it.