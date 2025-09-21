How To Get The Last Bit Of Sauce Out Of Your Condiment Container, According To Reddit

If you love to cook, you probably have quite a few condiments at the ready in your fridge. These are likely at various levels of emptiness, but once you're down to the bottom of the container, what's your next move? Some people, as soon as the bottle starts to sputter, just toss it in the garbage. If that's you, though, you're likely wasting quite a bit of ketchup or mustard — and one Redditor proved it. They were able to get a nice dollop of mustard out by cutting the plastic bottle in half.

A separate commenter mentioned that their mom taught them this method of getting the last bit of sauce out of a condiment bottle, saying they "blew [their] partner's mind" with it. The best way to achieve this mind-blowing feat is with a sharp paring knife rather than scissors; the single blade is sharper and easier to control than two hinged blades.

You can use a spatula, as another commenter on the thread suggested, to dig all the sauce or condiment out and store what you won't use in a smaller, shallower lidded container. Or you can just stash the cut-open bottle, standing upright, in a sealed zip-top bag to keep it from drying out.