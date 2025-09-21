How To Get The Last Bit Of Sauce Out Of Your Condiment Container, According To Reddit
If you love to cook, you probably have quite a few condiments at the ready in your fridge. These are likely at various levels of emptiness, but once you're down to the bottom of the container, what's your next move? Some people, as soon as the bottle starts to sputter, just toss it in the garbage. If that's you, though, you're likely wasting quite a bit of ketchup or mustard — and one Redditor proved it. They were able to get a nice dollop of mustard out by cutting the plastic bottle in half.
A separate commenter mentioned that their mom taught them this method of getting the last bit of sauce out of a condiment bottle, saying they "blew [their] partner's mind" with it. The best way to achieve this mind-blowing feat is with a sharp paring knife rather than scissors; the single blade is sharper and easier to control than two hinged blades.
You can use a spatula, as another commenter on the thread suggested, to dig all the sauce or condiment out and store what you won't use in a smaller, shallower lidded container. Or you can just stash the cut-open bottle, standing upright, in a sealed zip-top bag to keep it from drying out.
Turn old condiments into new dressings
If the idea of wielding a blade to cut plastic worries you (or you don't want to risk dulling your knives over time), you're in luck. Quite a few commenters on that same Reddit thread had another suggestion for getting the last bit of sauce out of the container. Instead of taking the condiment from its bottle, you'll add ingredients to it to make a new dressing or sauce.
For example, if you're at the bottom of a Dijon mustard bottle or jar, screw off the lid or cap and tip in some olive oil, vinegar (white is fine, but apple cider or balsamic is even better), some grated onion or shallot, a kiss of sweetness from honey or maple syrup, plus any seasonings you have on hand — for example, herb stems are delicious in homemade salad dressing. Then tighten the top back on and give the container a good shake, until the ingredients emulsify. The thick mustard base will thin out thanks to the more liquid ingredients, meaning you not only have a tasty sauce, but all of it will pour out easily — great for topping a crunchy greens and bread salad or drizzling over perfectly roasted vegetables.