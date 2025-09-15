The Telltale Sign You Should Throw Out Clams, According To Michael Symon

Celebrity chef Michael Symon is known for breaking down kitchen wisdom into simple, memorable advice, and when it comes to seafood, he doesn't mince words. His rule about clams is straightforward; if a clam doesn't close when tapped, it should go straight into the discard pile, he shared on Food Network's Facebook page. The rule isn't in place as a matter of preference or because you're picky — it's a matter of safety. Before you ever reach the purging process, you have to make sure the clams are suitable for consumption in the first place.

Clams, like mussels and oysters, are sold alive, and their shells serve as protective armor. A clam that's alive and healthy will instinctively clamp shut when disturbed, signaling that it's still safe to cook and eat. If the shell stays gaping open, that clam is already dead, and consuming it can increase the risk of foodborne illness.

This simple tap test is one of the oldest checks in seafood preparation, and it doesn't require any culinary training or special equipment beyond your hands and eyes. It's especially important because clams are filter feeders, drawing in water and any particles suspended in it. Once they die, they begin to deteriorate quickly, and their bodies can harbor bacteria that multiply in unsafe ways. Symon's advice cuts through the confusion in that he doesn't advise anyone to gamble on smell, appearance, or wishful thinking because you don't want to waste your money. It may seem wasteful to throw out a few clams, but the alternative — a ruined meal or worse, a trip to the doctor — makes following this rule non-negotiable.