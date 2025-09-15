The Best Frozen Garlic Bread Delivers A Rich, Buttery, Garlicky Punch That Will Leave You Craving More
Whether you're making a life-altering Italian dish at home or just in the mood for a comforting slice of bread (we've been there), sometimes you just want to open the freezer, grab a loaf of garlic bread, and heat up something delicious. The thing is, there are so many frozen varieties dotting the freezer aisle that it can be hard to know which one will hit the spot. To help, Food Republic taste-testers tried and ranked a variety of frozen garlic breads to find the best option available. According to our experts, Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread was far and away the winner. In fact, our testers said this bread "hits all the marks" — it had a soft and pillowy center, a crispy exterior, and a beautiful balance between punchy garlic and rich butter.
We find this no surprise, as Pavilions reviewers have noted that this product gives fresh from the oven vibes. "Not too garlicky, but just the right amount of flavoring to always have ... on my list," one customer raved.
The recipe contains both real garlic and parsley, two ingredients that help achieve the homestyle feel and flavor of the bread. This is a major upgrade from some of our lower-ranking loaves, like Great Value Garlic Bread, which was noted by our tester as tasting stale. Ready in under 10 minutes, you'll have Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread prepared before you're done with your Netflix show.
Ways to enjoy Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread
While you can certainly bake Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread, slice it up, and serve it as is for an incredible side dish, there are plenty of other fun ways to enjoy it. Once it's warmed through, you can slice the bread lengthwise and use it as the base for a hero sandwich — its incredible buttery quality makes it the perfect vehicle for a filling creation. Just imagine an ultra-rich garlic bread piled high with chicken cutlets, fresh mozz, and roasted red peppers — a truly mouthwatering combination. For a savory twist, use the bread for a very tasty steak sandwich, complete with caramelized onions and a zesty horseradish sauce.
Additionally, there are plenty of secret ingredients to make garlic bread taste even better. For an herbaceous kick, sprinkle on some freshly chopped herbs like parsley or basil after it's sliced. To create a classic cheesy garlic bread, warm the loaf, slice it, add your favorite shredded cheese, and pop it back in the oven until melted. Similarly, a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan or pecorino can add a sharp, savory boost. There's really no limit to how you can customize this frozen garlic bread.