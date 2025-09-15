The Best Frozen Garlic Bread Delivers A Rich, Buttery, Garlicky Punch That Will Leave You Craving More

Whether you're making a life-altering Italian dish at home or just in the mood for a comforting slice of bread (we've been there), sometimes you just want to open the freezer, grab a loaf of garlic bread, and heat up something delicious. The thing is, there are so many frozen varieties dotting the freezer aisle that it can be hard to know which one will hit the spot. To help, Food Republic taste-testers tried and ranked a variety of frozen garlic breads to find the best option available. According to our experts, Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread was far and away the winner. In fact, our testers said this bread "hits all the marks" — it had a soft and pillowy center, a crispy exterior, and a beautiful balance between punchy garlic and rich butter.

We find this no surprise, as Pavilions reviewers have noted that this product gives fresh from the oven vibes. "Not too garlicky, but just the right amount of flavoring to always have ... on my list," one customer raved.

The recipe contains both real garlic and parsley, two ingredients that help achieve the homestyle feel and flavor of the bread. This is a major upgrade from some of our lower-ranking loaves, like Great Value Garlic Bread, which was noted by our tester as tasting stale. Ready in under 10 minutes, you'll have Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread prepared before you're done with your Netflix show.