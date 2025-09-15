Julia Child's Secret To Perfectly Sauteed Mushrooms

Who doesn't love a good sautéed mushroom? Well, outside of people who don't really like mushrooms at all, that is. If you've ever tried to sauté your own at home, you may have run into some of the most common mushroom-related pitfalls, like a pile of mushrooms that are just soggy and kind of sad instead of nicely browned with a highly concentrated, delectably moreish flavor. If you're wondering how to upgrade your sautéed mushrooms like a pro, we would be remiss not to mention the queen of the kitchen herself, Julia Child. She had a secret for sautéed mushrooms because she had something up her sleeve for just about everything in the kitchen, but in this case it's a pretty easy one: Spread your mushrooms out.

The reason behind this is simple. Mushrooms have a whole bunch of water in them, so if you cook them all together and crowd the pan, you'll just end up steaming your mushrooms instead of frying them to their full deliciousness. This means the juices (and all of those lovely earthy flavors) will evaporate right into the air, leaving you with mushrooms that are soggy and tasteless instead of perfectly browned and beautifully robust in flavor. To prevent this from happening, you simply need to make sure that your mushrooms have enough space so that they can all touch the bottom of the pan at the same time. Sometimes, this might even mean cooking your mushrooms in batches, but the extra effort is definitely worth it.