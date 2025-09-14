Andy Warhol Ate The Same Old-School Lunch For 20 Years, And It's Still An Icon

Andy Warhol is one of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century and a leading figure of Pop Art. The 1960s art movement was based on using images from pop culture, which Warhol famously did with works like his Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley portraits. Perhaps most iconic, however, are his "Campbell's Soup Can" paintings, which reproduced cans of the soup brand that was itself an icon and had long been a mainstay of his own meals.

Warhol was a commercial artist looking to make a splash in the art world when he exhibited the 32 paintings in 1962, one for each of Campbell's condensed soup flavors at the time. Speaking about the soup the following year, he said, "I used to drink it. I used to have the same lunch every day, for 20 years, I guess, the same thing over and over again" (per The Andy Warhol Museum).

Warhol is said to have been inspired by a friend, Muriel Latow, who told him he needed a subject that was familiar to all. Campbell's itself was wary of the paintings at first and even considered legal action. But the company eventually came around and sent Warhol cases of his purported favorite, tomato soup.