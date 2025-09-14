We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flavoring liquids like soups and sauces requires a patient culinary approach. You construct an aromatic base, simmer, and wait ... sporadically sampling to tailor the palate. Nevertheless, even as you toss in more salt and spice, the creation might still miss a flavorful pop.

Thankfully, the always resourceful Martha Stewart offers a wondrous way to elevate soups and sauces — all with a single ingredient available at an affordable price. She's an avid fan of bouillon cubes, with a special fondness for the Vegetable Knorr Cube. This ingredient delectably builds soups, but Stewart also dissolves it into roux-based sauces and even blended vegetable creations. And when simmering meatier fare — perhaps a beef stew with an affordable beef cut — she employs the well-priced Knorr Beef Bouillon Cubes, too.

So what are Stewart's beloved Knorr Bouillon cubes? Well, think of them as balanced soup starters that also perform as seasoning packets. Full of herbs, salt, and spices like garlic and turmeric, they're a multidimensional flavor-enhancer, with the included monosodium glutamate being an especially critical ingredient. MSG adds a dose of savouriness that's simply unattainable with other pantry staples. Plus, this compound elevates other cornerstone flavors, yielding a dependably rich and complex sauce or stock.