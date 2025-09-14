One Of The Best BBQ Joints In America Perfects Hawaii's Favorite Dish
America is a hotbed of delicious BBQ joints, make no mistake. We all have our favorites and our hills that we'll die on. But have this little nugget to consider: of 18 popular BBQ chains, ranked, L&L Hawaiian BBQ ended up as our taster's number two pick. It introduced the classic plate lunch to a wider American audience and delivered a truly divine rendition of it. The Hawaiian plate lunch is a combo of North American, East Asian, and Polynesian cuisine put together in a style similar to Japanese bento boxes and usually includes one or two scoops of rice, a scoop of mac salad, and an entree.
At L&L, you can mix and match different proteins to make up your own plate lunch. The BBQ mix is a big favorite, featuring beef, short ribs, and chicken; a little bit of everything, so you get the best of all worlds. Meanwhile, options like the seafood combo let you enjoy a fish fillet and fried shrimp alongside your choice of short ribs, beef, or chicken, for that good ol' land-and-sea fare. When paired with the generous scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad, which is more than your average side dish, you're talking about a filling and satisfying meal for sure.
Some unique L&L favorites to try
While short ribs, chicken, and beef are all winners in their own way, you could take a peek at the Kalua pork with cabbage if you want something a little different. Though Hawaiians traditionally cooked this dish using an "imu", i.e., an underground oven, and roasted whole pigs, L&L Hawaiian BBQ's is smoke-flavored and slow-roasted in a way that emulates traditional techniques. This is a truly succulent way to have your pork, and if you've never tried it yet, you gotta hop on the bandwagon yesterday. The smoke flavor is rich and full of umami and salt, which pairs perfectly with white rice and the creamy mac salad. Out of all the plate lunch combos, this is a personal go-to.
You shouldn't turn your nose up at the Spam musubi, either. After all, there's a reason Spam is so beloved in Hawaii. This combo of nori seaweed, soft white rice, a slice of Spam fried until it's caramelized and delicious, and the tasty sauce it's cooked down in all makes for a moreish bite that you'll be coming back for again and again. So next time you're craving a filling and tasty lunch, head to L&L Hawaiian BBQ to give the Hawaiian plate lunch a go. You won't be disappointed.