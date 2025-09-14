One Of The Best BBQ Joints In America Perfects Hawaii's Favorite Dish

America is a hotbed of delicious BBQ joints, make no mistake. We all have our favorites and our hills that we'll die on. But have this little nugget to consider: of 18 popular BBQ chains, ranked, L&L Hawaiian BBQ ended up as our taster's number two pick. It introduced the classic plate lunch to a wider American audience and delivered a truly divine rendition of it. The Hawaiian plate lunch is a combo of North American, East Asian, and Polynesian cuisine put together in a style similar to Japanese bento boxes and usually includes one or two scoops of rice, a scoop of mac salad, and an entree.

At L&L, you can mix and match different proteins to make up your own plate lunch. The BBQ mix is a big favorite, featuring beef, short ribs, and chicken; a little bit of everything, so you get the best of all worlds. Meanwhile, options like the seafood combo let you enjoy a fish fillet and fried shrimp alongside your choice of short ribs, beef, or chicken, for that good ol' land-and-sea fare. When paired with the generous scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad, which is more than your average side dish, you're talking about a filling and satisfying meal for sure.