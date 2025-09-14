Give Pan-Fried Hot Dogs Off-The-Grill Flavor With A Store-Bought Secret

Despite summer being the peak time to grill your hot dogs, not everyone has reliable access to a grill. When you're craving that fresh-from-the-grill taste but there's nary one in sight, what can you do? Pan frying isn't as friendly to batch cooking, but it's the method that will give you the best browning and nicest snap. So, how can you recapture the smoky flavor that's imparted to hot dogs via an outdoor grill when all you can do is roll your hot dogs across a skillet? Simple: Reach for the liquid smoke.

This stuff is concentrated as heck, so you don't need to douse your dogs to get that fresh-off-the-grill taste. In fact, you just need a few drops. Simply add two or three drops to the pan and then mix in some water or stock. Cover it with a lid to create a little steam bath, which is how the flavors of the liquid smoke will penetrate your hot dogs and give them that delicious, grilled taste. Once the liquid evaporates, you can just pan fry your hot dogs as normal until they have that perfect char on the outside. All that's left by then is to dig in and enjoy.