Declutter Your Fridge Doors With This Dollar Tree Find
The door of the fridge gets a lot of hate. It's the warmest part and experiences the most fluctuations in temperature; therefore, only certain foods are suitable to store there. Included in this are jars and canned goods, spreads and sauces, and other items that are more shelf-stable and less affected by temperature change. With this, you'll end up with a lot of containers in your door, which can easily get overwhelming. What's more, small packets of sauces and seasonings can add up, and while it's easy to just toss them in the door so as not to waste them, they have a sneaky way of cluttering up the whole door. Luckily, your one-stop solution is at Dollar Tree. These three-compartment clear plastic organizers will keep your doors in order, and they also offer the added value of extra protection against changing temperatures.
These containers are compact, so they can be stacked next to each other and take care of miscellaneous small items. The top shelf of the fridge door tends to get a lot of straggler items due to it being easily accessible, but also often smaller, so it doesn't fit bigger containers and bottles. This Dollar Tree find is the decluttering item you didn't know you needed, and the difference will be significant and immediate. And not for nothing, but some medications need to be refrigerated too, but keeping them alongside everything else can pose a risk. These neat containers will help separate them, but still have them front and center.
Dos and don'ts of refrigerator door storage
Conventional wisdom dictates that dairy products and other foods that are more vulnerable to spoilage or bacteria should stay on the fridge shelves. Therefore, milk should not be stored in the door, and neither should eggs. Instead, opt for items that usually contain more preservatives or that can withstand slightly warmer temperatures, like your secret steak marinade, spreads, jams, and other condiments.
Another go-to is pickled foods. If you like to pickle at home, the door of the fridge is your new best friend. These foods need to be left to their own devices, but should be stored in cool conditions, especially if their seal isn't airtight. Still, the fridge shelves might prove too cold, which can adversely affect their texture and quality. The doors will give them a good middle ground of warmer temperatures, while still being out of the way and not taking up valuable countertop or pantry space. The fridge door can easily become crowded, but knowing refrigeration best practices will help avoid this, along with neat Dollar Tree finds, of course.