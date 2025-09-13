Martha Stewart's Go-To Method For Storing Pots And Pans

A ceiling rack isn't just about storage — it's a chance to make your kitchen feel efficient and elevated. To start, think about balance: heavier cookware like Dutch ovens and cast-iron skillets should hang closer to the center where the rack is most secure (or on top of the rack), while lighter pans can dangle along the edges. S-hooks are your best friend here, not just for pots and pans but for utensils, colanders, or even a wooden cutting board or two. If you're short on space, try staggering hooks at different heights so pieces overlap neatly without looking cluttered.

Since the rack doubles as decor, curate what you hang. Display your favorites or the pans you reach for every day, and keep the scratched-up ones tucked in the cabinet. You can even hang dried flowers or herbs to add a touch of color and beauty — or to have handy when you need to quickly add a pinch of dried herbs to pasta sauce.

Of course, every pot has a lid, and that's where organization can get tricky. Wall-mounted lid racks, cabinet door hooks, or even Command hooks can be an easy and affordable solution for pot lids. You can also hang the lids on the pot rack: attach the handle to a carabiner before hanging, or, even smarter, slide the lid's handle over the pan's handle before hanging so the two stay paired together.