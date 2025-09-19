Say Goodbye To Canned Good Clutter With This Dollar Tree Hack

An organized pantry is, for some, a source of real peace; if their pantry is neat and clean, so too is their mind. Unfortunately, canned goods can create a lot of clutter after just one grocery store restock (especially if you stocked up on these Aldi canned foods that are less than $1); they're also clunky and heavy, and while they can be stacked, it's also easy for one careless swipe to bring down a whole tower. If your canned goods are the source of your pantry disillusionment, and you worry you'll never be able to get them organized, you need to head to Dollar Tree. There, you might find Fridge Soda Can Storage bins or something similar, which can be repurposed to corral your cans into order for under $2 per bin.

Use each separate bin to store duplicates or like-labeled cans; for example, all of your black beans could go in one, while your corn goes in another, and tomato sauce in a third. The nice thing about the bins is that they're clear, so the labels will be visible through them; you'll know what you're grabbing from now on, with no more shifting cans around while you search for what you want in the deep recesses of your pantry (no need to decide if you should store the cans upside down, either). If you're really on the ball, you can also buy sticker labels, write what each bin contains, and affix them in the front for further organization.