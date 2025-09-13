The Popular Salsa We Always Leave On The Grocery Store Shelf
Whether you use it as a dip for tortilla chips or to top a big plate of homemade chicken tinga nachos, store-bought salsa is one of those versatile condiments that deserves a spot in everyone's cupboard. That said, not all salsas are created equal. In fact, some are downright terrible. Food Republic tried a variety of different brands and ranked the 7 best and worst salsas available at the grocery store. There was one that definitely won't be coming home with us ever: Tostitos Hot Chunky Habanero Salsa.
What makes this chunky salsa particularly egregious is that it's very hot yet completely lacks any other discernible spice or seasoning. Instead, it feels like you're eating "hot tomato-like chunks" while your taste buds get assaulted. The heat likely comes from the habanero peppers, which are several times hotter than jalapenos and tend to overpower food if not used carefully, which is what likely has happened here. Although the ingredient list contains garlic powder, it's not a noticeable flavor, creating a salsa that's both bland and fiery.
Our taste test determined that "The only way Tostitos Hot Chunky Habanero Salsa should ever exist in your life is if you're wheeling your way through the supermarket, and the Tostitos end cap display suddenly succumbs to gravity, and avalanches into your shopping cart." While there are easy ways to tame a too-spicy salsa, such as adding honey, sugar, or a fruity element like lime juice, mango, or melon, it might not be worth it if the rest of the salsa isn't particularly flavorful.
What salsas you should buy instead
On the other hand, a well-rounded salsa balances high-quality ingredients with bright flavors, which typically include ripe tomatoes, onion, garlic, and cilantro, along with a heat source like jalapeños or habanero peppers. A great salsa also features lime juice for acidity, a touch of sugar to balance the flavors, and salt to bring out the individual flavors of each ingredient. We like to think of salsa like a string quartet: each ingredient plays its part and works together, without overpowering any of the other elements.
If you're looking for a tasty, well-balanced salsa from the grocery store, consider Trader Joe's Pepita Salsa, which is made with dry-roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas) and chipotle peppers, earning the spot as our favorite store-bought salsa for its well-seasoned, complex flavor. Right behind it on our list of the best grocery store salsas is Trader Joe's Corn and Chile Tomato-Less Salsa, which won us over with its blend of sweet corn, jalapeño peppers, red bell peppers, chopped onions, and black pepper paired with mustard seeds and coriander seeds that give a unique floral hit when crunched.
No Trader Joe's? No problem. Signature Select's Chunky Mango-Lime salsa is another excellent option, featuring real chunks of mango and peaches that pair beautifully with tomatoes and jalapenos. At the end of the day, any of these options is a better bet than Tostitos Hot Chunky Habanero. After all, life is too short for subpar salsa.