The Popular Salsa We Always Leave On The Grocery Store Shelf

Whether you use it as a dip for tortilla chips or to top a big plate of homemade chicken tinga nachos, store-bought salsa is one of those versatile condiments that deserves a spot in everyone's cupboard. That said, not all salsas are created equal. In fact, some are downright terrible. Food Republic tried a variety of different brands and ranked the 7 best and worst salsas available at the grocery store. There was one that definitely won't be coming home with us ever: Tostitos Hot Chunky Habanero Salsa.

What makes this chunky salsa particularly egregious is that it's very hot yet completely lacks any other discernible spice or seasoning. Instead, it feels like you're eating "hot tomato-like chunks" while your taste buds get assaulted. The heat likely comes from the habanero peppers, which are several times hotter than jalapenos and tend to overpower food if not used carefully, which is what likely has happened here. Although the ingredient list contains garlic powder, it's not a noticeable flavor, creating a salsa that's both bland and fiery.

Our taste test determined that "The only way Tostitos Hot Chunky Habanero Salsa should ever exist in your life is if you're wheeling your way through the supermarket, and the Tostitos end cap display suddenly succumbs to gravity, and avalanches into your shopping cart." While there are easy ways to tame a too-spicy salsa, such as adding honey, sugar, or a fruity element like lime juice, mango, or melon, it might not be worth it if the rest of the salsa isn't particularly flavorful.