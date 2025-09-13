Remove Food Stains From Granite Countertops With A Common Kitchen Product

Countless households embraced the granite countertop trend of the late '90s and early 2000s. But though the product has covered kitchens from literally coast to coast for decades, many homeowners still don't understand the proper way to clean granite. For instance, while vinegar is a great tool for general cleaning in the kitchen, it's a pantry staple you should avoid using to clean granite because of its acidic nature. Another common kitchen product, however, is a great option for the stone: dish soap.

A mixture of any mild dish soap (a few drops will do) with warm water is the only detergent you need to keep your granite counters properly clean. A soft cloth, like a microfiber cloth, should be used in wiping them down to avoid scratching the countertop's surface. Simply wet the cloth with the soapy mixture, scrub gently, and then rinse away the suds with water. Water can actually stain granite, too, so the surface should further be buffed with a soft, dry cloth once you're done washing it.

Keep in mind that it's best to promptly clean spilled foods and liquids from granite and not to let them linger before taking care of the spill. Because granite is a porous stone, it's susceptible to deep staining. That susceptibility increases if a granite countertop isn't properly maintained, which involves regular treatment with a protective sealant. In particular, anything acidic should be cleaned up right away. You should never store acidic foods on countertops, and you definitely shouldn't let spills involving acidic substances, such as citrus juices, coffee, vinegar, or alcohol, to remain on your counter for any length of time.