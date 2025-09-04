Let Them Eat Candles: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
From Peanut Butter Pump's mess-free dispenser to Pricklee's sustainable flavored cactus water, there has been no shortage of food-related products presented to investors on the popular show "Shark Tank." In March 2024, husband-and-wife duo Loree Sandler and Bob Michelson introduced another one: edible birthday candles.
Inspired to find a solution to the problem of wax melting onto her son's homemade birthday cake, Sandler set out to create a candle that could still be lit but also eaten. After taking classes on chocolate and food business at the French Pastry School, she began testing products, crafting molds, creating packaging, and selling to bakeries. She later refined and upgraded her processes to make them more efficient and sustainable, selling the candles nationwide and receiving recognition from media outlets and awards including the Family Choice Awards' Best New Product, Parenting Examiner's Parent Panel Approved, and a spot as a Martha Stewart American Made Wildcard finalist. With the business gaining traction but still facing the challenges of scaling, Sandler and Michelson turned to "Shark Tank" in hopes of securing the investment and guidance to take their company to the next level.
What happened to Let Them Eat Candles on Shark Tank?
By the time Loree Sandler and Bob Michelson made their way to Season 15, Episode 17 of "Shark Tank," they were distributing the candles to major grocery store chains such as Publix. But they wanted to expand that type of distribution as well as boost direct-to-consumer sales to ultimately become a $10 million business. To do that, they asked the sharks for $250,000 in exchange for a 10% stake.
After introducing themselves, the couple demonstrated how the candles work by lighting them, blowing them out, and removing the wick to eat the chocolate. Each of the sharks — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary — had candles to try for themselves. O'Leary asked if there were similar products on the market. Michelson responded that the closest replica was a chocolate holder that still required a wax candle to be inserted. Greiner asked about sales, and Michelson said they had made $2.3 million over the life of the company and $675,000 in 2023.
Despite enthusiasm for the product, concerns about slow growth and direct-to-consumer sales led Cuban and O'Leary to bow out. Herjavec cited his involvement with another company in a similar industry as his reason for not investing. Corcoran and Greiner made competing offers that increased the stake to 25% and 20% respectively. After negotiations, the couple accepted Greiner's offer of $250,000 for an 18% stake.
Let Them Eat Candles after Shark Tank
After its "Shark Tank" appearance, Let Them Eat Candles gained more media attention online, on radio, and on television, including an appearance on "Good Morning America" with chef George Duran. Loree Sandler and Bob Michelson also featured their products at the Fancy Food Show and the Nothing Bundt Cakes Conference and led an online talk on perfecting pitches hosted by The Hatchery in Chicago.
When the couple appeared on "Shark Tank," they were producing candles in milk and dark chocolate with seven different patterns, including circles, swirls, spirals, stars, waves, numbers, and flowers, along with one decorated with sprinkles. Within months, they released a new decorated balloon design with numbers and text like "HBD!" and "Party Time." The edible candles also became available at hundreds of Party City stores and nearly 200 Jewel-Osco locations (the Chicago grocer mentioned in Season 3 of "The Bear"), in addition to the supermarkets and bakeries where they had already been sold.
Is Let Them Eat Candles still in business?
Let Them Eat Candles continues to thrive, posting frequently on social media about products and events. The original candles are sold in packs of three for $11.95, or in single packs for $3.95 from some retailers, and can be purchased in single-pattern or variety packs. The balloon candles can be decorated with numbers and messages like "Make A Wish" or "It's A Party," and sell for $4.95 each.
Consumers can buy the candles online, in supermarkets, gift shops, and party stores, as well as from other online retailers. Wholesalers can also purchase directly from the company's website. Customers have reported quick delivery and appear satisfied with the products' aesthetics and creativity, with one reviewer on Amazon stating: "The wick is long enough to sing Happy Birthday and blow out the candles." Another customer praised the taste of the chocolate: "The flavors were well above average and seemed of high quality chocolate."
What's next for Let Them Eat Candles?
During the "Shark Tank" episode, Lori Greiner enthusiastically suggested offering other types of candies beyond chocolate. While there is no indication of product changes beyond the decorated balloon candles added in 2024, expanding into non-chocolate candies could eliminate the expense and challenges of packaging and shipping chocolate during warmer months. Additionally, while the company's website states that while it wishes it could, its candles are currently not manufactured in a nut-free or kosher facility and the equipment also processes peanuts, tree nuts, milk, egg, wheat, and soy products — but hopes to offer those options in the future.
Social media posts also show Loree Sandler and Bob Michelson continuing to learn about the industry, attending events such as Samuel Adams' networking and coaching program "Brewing the American Dream." They have also begun educating others, appearing on a panel for an Indiana University class that discussed their entrepreneurial success. According to a post from October 2024, Sandler has also been working on a book about the journey.