Let Them Eat Candles: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

By the time Loree Sandler and Bob Michelson made their way to Season 15, Episode 17 of "Shark Tank," they were distributing the candles to major grocery store chains such as Publix. But they wanted to expand that type of distribution as well as boost direct-to-consumer sales to ultimately become a $10 million business. To do that, they asked the sharks for $250,000 in exchange for a 10% stake.

After introducing themselves, the couple demonstrated how the candles work by lighting them, blowing them out, and removing the wick to eat the chocolate. Each of the sharks — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary — had candles to try for themselves. O'Leary asked if there were similar products on the market. Michelson responded that the closest replica was a chocolate holder that still required a wax candle to be inserted. Greiner asked about sales, and Michelson said they had made $2.3 million over the life of the company and $675,000 in 2023.

Despite enthusiasm for the product, concerns about slow growth and direct-to-consumer sales led Cuban and O'Leary to bow out. Herjavec cited his involvement with another company in a similar industry as his reason for not investing. Corcoran and Greiner made competing offers that increased the stake to 25% and 20% respectively. After negotiations, the couple accepted Greiner's offer of $250,000 for an 18% stake.