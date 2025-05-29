Pricklee: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The dealmakers on "Shark Tank" have seen many beverages in the 15-plus years the show has been on the air. Drink deals are a hard sell in the Tank, but the innovators behind them occasionally strike gold and get an offer from a Shark. Apple-cider-vinegar soda brand Poppi and game-changing alcohol brand BeatBox Beverages are two of the show's most successful beverage deals, and up-and-comers like wildwonder, the first gut health drink to combine probiotics and prebiotics, have also found success. On Season 13, Episode 22, airing May 13, 2022, another beverage pitched its products to the Sharks in hopes of securing a deal.

Asking $200,000 for 5% equity in their company, friends and co-founders Kun Yang and Mo Hassoun pitched Pricklee Cactus Water, which utilizes the drought-tolerant plant prickly pear cactus. It's "Mother Nature's ultimate thirst quencher," containing half the sugar and half the calories of coconut water, Yang told the Sharks (via YouTube). The duo explained that cactus water is a new category in the beverage market with few other competitors.

The drink was a product of sentimentality and fond childhood memories. Hassoun was in a market in Boston when he saw prickly pears for sale. This gave him a moment of nostalgia where he reflected on his grandmother, who would make prickly pear juice for him back in Lebanon. It was there that he decided to replicate the beverage himself. His friends, including Yang, tried the drink, and "immediately, we just knew that this was something special," Yang said (per YouTube).